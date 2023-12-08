Stephen King’s Dollar Baby program disbands

“‘77 was the year young film makers — college students, for the most part — started writing me about the stories I’d published (first in “Night Shift,” later in “Skeleton Crew ” ), wanting to make short films out of them,” King noted in the introduction to the published script of 1994′s “Shawshank Redemption.”

Established in 1977, Dollar Baby allowed film students and aspiring filmmakers and producers one-time permissions to adapt a short story by the master horror writer for $1.

If 2023 was not already fraught enough for fledgling filmmakers, December brings further bad news: Stephen King’s Dollar Baby is no more. The grand master of horror announced the disbandment of the program on Dec. 5 via X (formerly Twitter).

Against the advice of his financial advisers, King granted student filmmakers the right to make a movie out of any short story to which he still held the film rights with the contractual promise that they would not show their work commercially without explicit approval, and that they would send King a videotape of the resulting film.

Frank Darabont, who went on to direct 1999′s “The Green Mile and 2007′s “The Mist,” made his first Stephen King-based film as a Dollar Baby. His 1983 adaptation of “The Woman in the Room” — “Clearly the best of the short films made from my stuff,” according to King — established enough trust between author and filmmaker that King granted him the film rights to the novel “The Shawshank Redemption” three years later.

Given the limited nature of the contract, Dollar Baby films can be difficult to track down, but King’s work has attracted filmmakers both domestic and international, and past Dollar Baby film festivals have been hosted in the United States, Spain, Brazil, and Belgium. An occasional short film can be viewed on StephenKingShortMovies.com, a website dedicated to Dollar Babies and put together by Dutch King enthusiast Bernd Lautenslager. As recently as Dec. 3, the site featured a short film based on King’s “Suffer the Little Children,” from Russian filmmaker Aleksandr Domogarov.

The reason for the disbandment was not explained in detail. King’s tweet from Dec. 5 reads simply: “Margaret, the Mistress of Dollar Babies, is retiring.” King’s website notes that “contracts issued before December 2023 will be honored and will remain approved for one year from their instantiation, as per the terms of their contract.”

“The ‘Mute’ script, written in Ukrainian, was my first experience in screenwriting,” one fan wrote in reply to the announcement on X, while another wrote: “You all have begat friendships and opportunities to so many filmmakers with the Dollar Babies! Thank you for letting us bring your stories to life.”

