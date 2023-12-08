‘Monumental’: FDA approves first CRISPR-based gene-editing drug, marking breakthrough for sickle cell disease

Casgevy was developed by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, but has most of its workforce in Massachusetts. It uses a method to edit DNA first described in a landmark scientific paper 11 years ago by two authors who would win a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

In a historic move, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first drug in the United States to use the revolutionary gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9. Marketed as Casgevy, the medicine treats sickle cell disease, a long-neglected blood disorder that causes crushing pain and mostly afflicts people of African descent.

The FDA also approved a rival sickle cell treatment called Lyfgenia that was developed by Somerville-based Bluebird Bio and hadn’t been expected to be approved until Dec. 20. Lyfgenia is a gene therapy that uses an engineered virus to insert a modified gene into the DNA of a patient’s blood cells. The FDA has approved at least eight gene therapies for mostly rare diseases since 2017.

“Sickle cell disease is a rare, debilitating, and life-threatening blood disorder with significant unmet need, and we are excited to advance the field especially for individuals whose lives have been severe disrupted by the disease by approving two cell-based gene therapies today,” said Dr. Nicole Verdun, director of the Office of Therapeutic Products within the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Regulators approved the medicines for patients 12 years of age and older with pain crises caused by their disease.

Both drugs are one-time infusions and among the most expensive medicines ever approved. Lyfgenia will cost $3.1 million per patient, while Casgevy will cost $2.2 million per patient.

Those price tags exceed the nearly $2 million that the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, an independent Boston-based drug-pricing watchdog group, had calculated that either medicine could cost and be worth it. ICER cited the cumulative costs of treating sickle cell over a lifetime and the benefits the new medicines would bring to patients and families.

Vertex and Bluebird, however, contended that ICER’s estimate was too low, and the lifetime health care costs in the United States for treating sickle cell patients with recurring pain crises was $4 million to $6 million.

In a clinical trial against sickle cell, Casgevy completely relieved 29 of 30 sickle cell patients of episodes of excruciating pain for at least one year among trial participants who were followed for at least 18 months, according to Vertex. The patients received a one-time intravenous infusion of edited stem cells that flipped a genetic switch to restore their blood cells’ ability to carry oxygen throughout their bodies.

Lyfgenia also showed remarkably effective results in clinical trials run by Bluebird. However, the FDA imposed a black box warning on the instructions for use of the drug because some patients treated in the clinical trial suffered blood cancers, a known risk of gene therapies.

Vertex’s top executive expressed delight with the approval.

“Casgevy’s approval by the FDA is momentous: it is the first CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy to be approved in the US,” said Reshma Kewalramani, chief executive and president. “As importantly, Casgevy is a first-in-class treatment that offers the potential of a one-time transformative therapy for eligible patients with sickle cell disease.”

Sickle cell causes round flexible red blood cells that carry oxygen to deform into a sickle shape and stick to vessel walls. That deprives tissues of oxygen, causing crippling pain that can only be relieved with opioids and blood transfusions. The disorder can also lead to strokes, damage organs, and cause early death.

About 100,000 Americans, most of them people of color, are believed to have the condition. The Vertex-CRISPR treatment was geared for the 20 percent who are 12 and older and have repeated pain crises that can’t be adequately relieved by other sickle cell drugs, roughly 16,000 people in the US, according to Vertex

The first hospital in Boston to make the two treatments available is expected to be Boston Medical Center. That hospital has a caseload of roughly 600 adult and pediatric sickle cell patients, more than any other in New England, according to Dr. Jean-Antoine Ribeil, clinical director of the Center of Excellence in Sickle Cell Disease there. The sickle cell center was created in 1972. Roughly 70 to 80 percent of patients at the hospital are covered by the government heath insurance program Medicare or Medicaid, Ribeil said.

Ribeil estimated that five to ten adult sickle cell patients at BMC should be able to get Casgevy and Lyfgenia next year.

Both medicines require several months of preparation, including a grueling regimen of chemotherapy to make room in patients’ blood marrow for genetically edited or modified stem cells.

“This is monumental,” Ribeil said of the approval of Casgevy. “It’s just huge to have this CRISPR treatment only [11] years after this scientific discovery.” Of Casgevy and Lyfgenia, he added, “I believe they’re both great treatments. The results are really similar for both.”

Rahman Oladigbolu, a 52-year-old Harvard-educated filmmaker in Brockton, who goes to BMC for treatment of his sickle cell disease, called the approval of the two gene-based treatments “amazing news.”

He has had six joints — his hips, shoulders, and knees — surgically replaced since 2000 because of damage from sickle cell and sometimes takes opioids to relieve persistent pain. “I was just talking to the nurse practitioner yesterday about [Casgevy],” he said.

Vertex identified eight other hospitals from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles that that will be the first to make the treatment available.

Casgevy, which was called exa-cel in clinical trials, works by editing a patient’s bone marrow stem cells to make high levels of fetal hemoglobin — the healthy, oxygen-carrying form of hemoglobin produced during fetal development that is replaced by adult hemoglobin soon after birth.

Unlike adult hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin resists forming a crescent shape in sickle cell patients, and scientists have long searched for a way to restart it. The researchers behind Casgevy solved the problem by editing a gene called BCL11A, which regulates fetal hemoglobin.

The treatment involves multiple steps over several months. Patients must donate stem cells to be modified at a laboratory. Then the patients undergo chemotherapy. Finally, they get the cells back through a single infusion.

The United Kingdom on Nov. 16 became the first country to approve Casgevy. That country’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorized doctors to prescribe it to treat patients over 12 who suffer from sickle cell disease and a related blood disorder called beta thalassemia. No price has been announced in the United Kingdom.

Several medical experts and advocates were particularly pleased that the first CRISPR-derived treatment to win FDA approval targets sickle cell.

The disease was the first human disorder understood on a molecular level, its underpinnings explained in a seminal 1949 paper written by the future two-time Nobel laureate Linus Pauling. But research on the disease languished for decades afterward, which many experts blame on structural racism, particularly in funding.

As of 2021, almost 8 million people around the world live with sickle cell, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The FDA has approved four medicines for sickle cell, but none has been remotely as effective as Casgevy, according to experts. Sickle cell can be cured with a bone-marrow transplant, but few patients have compatible donors.

The gene-editing method that became known as CRISPR was first reported in a landmark 2012 paper by American biochemist Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology. They would share the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

CRISPR-based treatments will likely be approved for other disorders in the coming years, experts recently told the Globe, although its hard to predict for what and when. Researchers, including scientists at multiple biotech companies and hospitals in Massachusetts, are studying the potential of gene editing for a variety of diseases, from ALS to diabetes to forms of cancer.

Dr. George Q. Daley, dean of Harvard Medical School, recently called Casgevy a “triumph of modern biomedicine.” But he expressed concern about potential access to the new treatment by people outside the United States who desperately need it.

While wealthy countries like the United States have hospitals and doctors capable of preparing patients for the treatment and administering it, he said, millions of people with sickle cell in sub-Saharan Africa won’t have those options. “The major ethical concerns now are issues of cost and equitable distribution,” he said.

Although both treatments were expected to cost at least $1 million per patient, advocates for makers of gene-based drugs said people need to compare such transformative medicines to major medical procedures — not to ordinary drugs.

“A heart transplant costs about $1.6 million,” said Timothy Hunt, chief executive of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit advocacy group. “These one-time medical interventions can be expensive, but they create enormous value for patients and society.”

