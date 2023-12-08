The one where we try Central Perk

Why: Because you and/or someone you love is a fan of the show, and you want to take many selfies in a coffeeshop that mimics the Central Perk that was a key setting in “Friends.” You’ll find the signature orange couch, a backdrop featuring the fountain from the show’s opening segment, and an all-gender bathroom with images of “Friends” pets the chick (who turned out to be a rooster) and the duck on the door. WiFi password: HowYouDoin!

The backstory: Although there have been “Friends” pop-ups, this is the first permanent Central Perk Coffeehouse. Tom Colicchio of Craft and other restaurants, as well as “Top Chef,” consulted on the menu.

What to eat: In addition to standard cafe snacks — bagels, overnight oats — you’ll find “Friends”-referencing dishes such as “my scones,” Joey’s meatball sub, and Mama’s Little Bakery cheesecake. Soups and salads, focaccia pizzas, and snack plates of meats, cheeses, and hummus are here, too. If you’re stopping by for lunch, the thing to order is the Moist Maker sandwich — turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce on 9-grain bread — based on the one Monica makes each year from Thanksgiving leftovers.

Inverted coffee cups serve as light fixtures at Central Perk. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: Coffee made with house blends — there’s a dark roast called “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break” and a medium roast called “How You Doin’?” — or a Gunther! espresso drink. If you’re feeling fancy, add on Chandler’s chocolate milk cold foam, or spring for Princess Consuela’s Banana Mocha.

A latte at Central Perk. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The takeaway: On a recent visit, Central Perk is filled with visitors speaking many different languages and taking lots of pictures. Those who enjoy “Friends” will want to visit this cafe at least once. If the selfies aren’t souvenir enough, there is also plenty of swag to take home: coffee beans, travel mugs, hoodies, journals, and more.

205 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-991-1615, www.centralperk.com Food $3-$15.

Joey’s meatball sub at Central Perk. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Baked goods for sale at Central Perk. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Moist Maker sandwich at Central Perk. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





