Army-Navy bobblehead released ahead of Saturday’s Gillette Stadium game

The figurine is the first ever made for the Army-Navy game by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said Phil Sklar, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based organization.

A limited-edition Army vs. Navy bobblehead was unveiled Friday ahead of the rival military academies’ 124th annual football game Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“I think part of it was the excitement of having [the game] in Massachusetts for the first time,” Sklar said about the creation of the bobblehead.

The game will be held in New England for the first time, and only the third time outside of the Mid-Atlantic region. Past games have been played all over the country, but most often took place in John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the hall of fame said in a press release.

Sklar said each bobblehead gives off a “classic” look.

The bobblehead features the Army Black Knight’s Mule mascot and the Navy Midshipmen’s Bill the Goat mascot standing side by side on a football field with their arms raised, ready to square off. The base of the bobblehead reads “Army vs. Navy.”

Logos for each team are stamped on opposing end zones with an “Army vs. Navy” logo at the 50-yard line.

“The Army-Navy game is one of the most historic rivalries in all of sports, and so we thought this would be a perfect one to include in the lineup of rivalry bobbleheads,” Sklar said.

Each bobblehead is also numbered with the year 1890 in honor of the first-ever Army-Navy game, Sklar said.





