One person fatally shot in Brockton, suspect at large, police say

A person was shot to death early Friday in Brockton and police are searching for the assailant, officials said.
Authorities were alerted at 12:21 a.m. that someone had been shot in a vehicle on Nason Street, police said in a statement.
The person was later pronounced dead. Police didn’t provide the victim’s gender or age.
“If anyone has information on the person responsible or anything else about this case, please get in touch with Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0200,” the statement said. “It remains an active police investigation.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.