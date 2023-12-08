Suspect sought in deadly beating in Manchester, N.H.

Te-Jay Thomas, 46, was taken to Elliot Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. He was later pronounced dead.

A Manchester man died after being beaten to death on a sidewalk on Thursday afternoon, the city’s police department said. The suspect remains at large.

An arrest warrant for Akim Alleyne, 33, of Manchester, has been issued by police, the statement said. He faces a reckless manslaughter charge.

“Investigators believe that all relevant parties have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Friday.

Thomas’s death was ruled as a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office, Formella’s office said in a statement. The cause of Thomas’s death was ruled as “blunt force trauma to the head and neck,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Akim Alleyne as seen in an image captured on Dec. 7, police said. Manchester Police Department

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to 212 Lowell St., near a Domino’s Pizza, for a reported fight, police said. They found a man, later identified as Thomas, unconscious on the sidewalk and immediately gave him medical aid, police said.

Witnesses told police that while in an argument with Thomas, a man knocked him down and assaulted him on the sidewalk, the statement said.

The suspect walked away as witnesses called 911 and returned briefly before leaving again, witnesses told police.

As a result of an investigation, police identified Alleyne as a suspect, police said. He is currently on probation for a burglary that happened in June.

The investigation into the circumstances of Thomas’s death is ongoing, Formella’s office said.

Anyone with information about Alleyne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711. To report a tip anonymously, contact the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.