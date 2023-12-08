Evening closures on Green Line extension will continue an additional week, MBTA says

The MBTA granted the contractor, GLX Constructors, an additional seven nights to continue working, which will extend the closure until “at least” Dec. 17, the agency said.

Train service on the Green Line extension has been closing early at 8:45 p.m. since Nov. 27 and was scheduled to reopen Monday, but the MBTA said work to regauge the new track, which officials say was constructed incorrectly , will not be completed on time.

Evening closures on the new Green Line extension to Somerville and Medford has been extended by at least one additional week as crews continue work to reposition train tracks, the MBTA said Friday evening.

“We are disappointed that they could not complete their work on the Green Line Extension on the timeline that they previously projected and, at our direction, they will be bringing in more resources, including more crews,” MBTA general manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement.

“We apologize to riders for this inconvenience, and we will continue to do everything in our power to deliver the longer-term, safe, and reliable service that they expect and deserve.”

Shuttle buses that have replaced train service on the Green Line extension will continue to operate at night beginning at 8:45 p.m. until the track fully reopens, the MBTA said.

The $2.3 billion Green Line extension opened just under a year ago but problems with the infrastructure forced multiple shutdowns in June and slower trains speeds this fall to prevent derailments in areas that were deemed too narrow to operate at full speeds.

The MBTA found that at least 80 percent of the Medford branch track and at least half of the Union Square branch track was narrower than what the project contract called for and would need to be redone.

