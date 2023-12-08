As fallout from explosive antisemitism hearing continues, Harvard president apologizes for her remarks

“Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate MIT’s code of conduct or rule regarding bullying or harassment, yes or no?” Stefanik asked MIT president Sally Kornbluth. Stefanik, a New York Republican, then posed almost identical questions to Harvard president Claudine Gay and UPenn president Liz Magill.

The presidents of University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have faced denunciations and calls for their resignations since they offered equivocal answers to a direct question posed by Representative Elise Stefanik during the Capitol Hill hearing.

The fallout from Tuesday’s explosive congressional hearing on campus antisemitism continued to intensify Friday, with one top university president’s future seemingly secure, and another’s apparently much more tenuous.

The presidents offered strikingly similar responses. Calls for the genocide of Jews would violate the rules if they were “targeted at individuals,” Kornbluth said, but not if they were mere “public statements.”

The backlash was immediate and intense. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called the presidents’ responses “shameful.” A White House spokesperson said, in response to questions about the testimony, “It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: calls for genocide are monstrous.”

On Thursday, a prominent rabbi said he resigned from an antisemitism advisory board recently convened at Harvard by Gay. “[T]he painfully inadequate testimony reinforced the idea that I cannot make the sort of difference I had hoped,” Rabbi David Wolpe wrote on social media.

In an interview with the Harvard Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, published Friday, Gay apologized for her testimony.

“I am sorry,” Gay told the Crimson on Thursday. “Words matter.”

“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” she said. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

The Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation issued a vote of confidence in Kornbluth Thursday, saying she has the committee’s “full and unreserved support.”

The furor over the testimony comes at a time of rising concerns over campus antisemitism and heated debate over free expression on campus.

The Israel-Hamas war, in which Israeli strikes have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, has sparked intense campus protests, many of them calling for a ceasefire. Some Jewish students have said the activist fervor has spilled over into generalized animus against Jews. Many protests have featured controversial slogans that some view as calls for righteous resistance to Israeli oppression of Palestinians and that others understand as calls for violence against Jews and Israeli civilians.

The campuses of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn have been roiled by disruptive student demonstrations and debates about whether the schools should enforce limits on controversial speech. At Harvard and UPenn the controversies began after Gay and Magill faced intense criticism from prominent alumni and politicians for their initial statements about the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and led to Israel’s retaliatory war.

On Thursday, a UPenn donor threatened to withdraw a gift valued at approximately $100 million, citing Magill’s Tuesday testimony as a cause, according to a letter sent to UPenn by lawyers for a financial advisory firm run by the donor Ross L. Stevens. (The letter to UPenn was first reported by Axios.) Later Thursday, the advisory board of the Wharton School, UPenn’s business school, called on Magill to resign. (The board consists mostly of alumni and donors.)

A spokesperson for UPenn said there was no immediate plan for the university’s board of trustees to replace Magill, CNN reported Thursday.

At Harvard, several alumni, including Bill Ackman, a hedge fund billionaire who has been sharply critical of Gay since Oct. 7, have called on Gay to resign. On Thursday, the Harvard Jewish Alumni Association, which formed in October in response to concerns about campus antisemitism, sent a letter to the Harvard Corporation and top administrators, condemning Gay’s Tuesday testimony but stopping short of calling for her resignation.

“While we hear and understand the loud and persistent calls from Jewish and non-Jewish alumni that President Gay should step down, we are also concerned that the plight on campus would deepen in the prolongated process of searching for a new President,” the letter said.

The student president and leading rabbi of Harvard Hillel, a Jewish campus group, said in a letter to the Hillel community on Tuesday night that “President Gay’s refusal to draw a line around threatening antisemitic speech as a violation of Harvard’s policies is profoundly shocking given explicit provisions within the conduct code prohibiting this kind of bullying and harassment.”

On Thursday, the student president, Jacob Miller, said that his group remained “ready to work with” Gay “to make sure antisemitism has no place at Harvard.”

Wolpe, the rabbi who resigned from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory board Thursday, called Gay a “kind and thoughtful person” and did not call for her resignation. Gay thanked Wolpe for his “advice, perspective and friendship,” in a statement Thursday.

At noon on Thursday, students in Harvard Square stopped what they were doing and watched a low-flying airplane circling campus while dragging a banner that said “Harvard Hates Jews” and included a Palestinian flag. According to a news release sent Thursday morning, the plane was sent to condemn “runaway antisemitism” and as a rebuke to Gay’s testimony. (The Globe could not confirm who sent the plane.)

A pro-Palestinian student group posted on social media, “We reject the racist weaponization of the Palestinian flag to create hate and fear on Harvard’s campus.”

Meanwhile, at MIT on Thursday, advocacy group Accuracy in Media sent a billboard truck to circle campus with an image of Kornbluth, who is Jewish, beside the words: “[T]he best friend Hamas ever had.” That group previously sent trucks to Harvard Square displaying large photos of Harvard students purportedly associated with pro-Palestinian advocacy. Alongside the photos, the trucks displayed the students’ names and the words “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

The trucks came near the beginning of a cycle of campus unrest not seen since the Vietnam War. Since Oct. 7, competing rallies, for Israel or for Palestinians, have become fixtures of college campuses. On several occasions, including at Harvard and MIT, student activists have staged takeovers or “blockades” of prominent campus buildings, and used controversial slogans during protests.

A Harvard spokesperson said 23 students are facing disciplinary action for incidents related to tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

On Nov. 29, Harvard student activists organized a demonstration to oppose Israel’s war in Gaza and to show solidarity with three Palestinian college students who were shot in Burlington, Vt., last month while wearing keffiyehs, a traditional Palestinian scarf.

Protesters entered at least three classrooms with megaphones and urged students to walk out. “This university is complicit in genocide,” one student said through a megaphone inside a lecture hall, according to video seen by the Globe. In a common area of Harvard’s Science Center, protesters changed “Free, free Palestine” and “Long live the intifada,” according to videos seen by the Globe.

The word “intifada,” often included in protest chants at Harvard and other campuses since Oct. 7, has been the subject of intense controversy and debate, and was discussed at length during Tuesday’s congressional hearing.

Intifada, in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, refers to resistance to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. For many Israelis and Jews, it calls to mind suicide bombings that targeted Israeli civilians in the early 2000s during the Second Intifada, a violent conflict between Palestinians and Israel that began as the peace process fell apart. Some pro-Palestinian activists say the term is a call for righteous resistance against Israeli oppression and does not endorse the targeting of civilians.

During the hearing, Stefanik, the New York Republican, equated calls for intifada with calls for genocide of Jews, a contested interpretation.

When Stefanik asked Kornbluth if “calling for the genocide of Jews violate[d] MIT’s code of conduct,” the MIT president challenged the question’s premise, saying she had “not heard calling for the genocide for Jews on our campus.” She added that she was aware of chants at MIT that “can be antisemitic depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.”

During the hearing, Gay said she found certain chants including “intifada” to be “thoughtless, reckless, and hateful.” She also said: “We embrace a commitment to free expression, even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, has led the White House’s efforts to combat antisemitism and said at a menorah lighting ceremony Thursday: “Seeing the presidents of some of our most elite universities literally unable to denounce calling for the genocide of Jews as antisemitic — that lack of moral clarity is simply unacceptable.”

Also on Thursday, the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which held Tuesday’s hearing, said it is opening “a formal investigation” into Harvard, UPenn, and MIT after members found the presidents’ testimonies earlier this week to be “absolutely unacceptable,” Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

“Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law,” Foxx said, adding that the investigation will include document requests and, if needed, subpoenas.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.