Judge refers R.I. attorney general to disciplinary board over his tweets

The high-profile clash stems from messages that Neronha posted on Nov. 8 while Procaccini was deliberating in a racial assault case.

“This is not a First Amendment or separation of powers issue,” Procaccini said. “Rather, it is blatant, false, and reckless conduct that this court believes is clearly prohibited under the Rhode Island Rules of Professional Conduct, which applies to all attorneys including the attorney general.”

PROVIDENCE — In a strongly worded statement, Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini on Friday said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s tweets during a trial violated five rules of professional conduct, and he referred him to the state Supreme Court disciplinary board .

“Random thought before 8 am bell rings: in federal system, the prosecution must agree to a jury waived trial in addition to the defendant. In state system, only the defendant must agree,” Neronha tweeted. “That’s a real weakness for our state system — & should be changed. Victims deserve justice too.”

When an online commenter asked if that can be changed, Neronha wrote, “We’re going to try. When some judges never oversee a jury trial it’s not a coincidence.”

After dismissing the assault charges, Procaccini ordered Neronha to appear before him. But the attorney general’s office filed a motion challenging that order. And on Thursday, Neronha announced that he had a “significant COVID exposure” during a conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this week and would therefore not be able to appear in court Friday regardless of how the judge ruled on the motion to vacate.

But that motion became moot the moment that Procaccini read his statement to a packed courtroom Friday morning.

“It is this court’s position,” the judge said, “that the unprofessional, unethical, and false statements related to the integrity of the Superior Court bench trial process and the judges who conduct those bench trials made by the attorney general while a judge was deliberating toward a decision in the only bench trial under way that week, must be addressed.”

Procaccini said court records refute Neronha’s tweets. For example, he said Superior Court judges presided over 388 jury trials and 109 bench trials conducted by 15 different judges over the past 10 years. Bench trials make up 28 percent of all Superior Court trials.

“Regarding the attorney general’s statement that this court never oversees jury trials,” Procaccini said he has presided over 35 jury trials over the past decade, resulting in 21 guilty verdicts — for a conviction rate of 60 percent. He said the state’s conviction rate is nearly identical in bench and jury trials.

Procaccini accused Neronha of violating five of Rhode Island’s Rules of Professional Conduct by lawyers.

For example, he accused the attorney general of violating a rule that says: “A lawyer shall not make a statement that the lawyer knows to be false or with reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity concerning the qualifications or integrity of a judge, adjudicatory officer or public legal officer, or of a candidate for election or appointment to judicial or legal office.”

And he accused Neronha of violating a rule that says: “A lawyer who is participating or has participated in the investigation or litigation of a matter shall not make an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding in the matter.”

“This court will not justify or excuse these false and disparaging attacks on the Superior Court or this court,” Procaccini said, “and further it would be disrespectful to all the attorneys in this state who follow those rules each and every day.”

Procaccini cited the “sage” words of former US Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, who was chief prosecutor in the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals.

“The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America. His discretion is tremendous,” Jackson wrote in a 1940 decision. “The qualities of a good prosecutor require a sensitiveness to fair play. The best protection against abuse of power and the citizens’ safety lies in the prosecutor who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and approaches his or her task with humility.”

In the disciplinary board determines serious misconduct occurred, the state Supreme Court would be informed and hear the facts of the case. If warranted, the Supreme Court would impose disciplinary sanctions, which could include censure, suspension, or even disbarment.

After Friday’s hearing, Neronha issued a detailed statement, saying, “I am grateful that the court, it seems, has now acknowledged that it had no authority to summons an Attorney General, a constitutional officer elected by the people of Rhode Island to advocate on their behalf, for the purpose of accusing him or her of conduct that offends the court.”

He said Procaccini has not yet said what gives him the authority to order him to appear.

“This was a principle that I was prepared to take to the Supreme Court, if necessary,” Neronha said. “As the duly-elected attorney general, my responsibility is to the people of Rhode Island, to fight for and advocate for them.”

He said his statement should not be taken as a sign of disrespect for the Superior Court or any other court.

“I have practiced law, state and federal, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for nearly 35 years, and have never had a dispute with a member of the bench like the one manifested in recent weeks,” Neronha said. “This dispute could easily have been resolved informally. Indeed, I tried many times to resolve it, both in writing and by calling the court directly. I offered to issue a clarifying statement if the Court believed it was necessary. All to no avail. So here we are.”

Neronha rejected the accusations of violating rules of professional conduct. “I have not violated any rules of professional responsibility, nor have I violated any other rules,” he said.

Rather, Neronha said, “I have spoken out about a Rhode Island legal practice in Superior Court criminal trials that is unbalanced and prejudices the public’s interest in achieving justice for victims of crime. In speaking out against this practice, I have plainly offended Judge Procaccini, who evidently misinterpreted my public statements as personal criticism directed at him. He is wrong on that score, but even if he were right, are judges beyond criticism in our democracy? I think not.”

Neronha also quoted a former Supreme Court justice — Hugo L. Black:

“The assumption that respect for the judiciary can be won by shielding judges from published criticism wrongly appraises the character of American public opinion,” Black wrote in a 1941 decision.

“As a constitutional officer, I have the right and duty to inform the people of Rhode Island of my view on matters that I believe are of public concern,” Neronha said. “That was the purpose of my social media posts: to alert the people of Rhode Island to what I believe is a real weakness in Rhode Island’s system of justice. And to rally support for change, change that is very much needed.”

In federal court and in 31 other states, the prosecution’s agreement is required before the court can conduct a non-jury trial in criminal cases, but it is not needed in Rhode Island, he said.

“This is wrong. It should be changed,” Neronha said. “And I am determined to fight to change it at the General Assembly on behalf of victims and the public.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.