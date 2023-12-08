Lakeville wrestling club owner charged with indecent assault on minor, police say

Frederick Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater, pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 and over during his arraignment in Wareham District Court, according to Lakeville police.

The owner of a wrestling club in Lakeville was charged Friday with indecent assault of a minor at his business, according to local police.

He was released on personal recognizance, but ordered to stay away from his alleged victim. His next court date is Feb. 22, police said in a statement.

The alleged assault occurred in October at Brickroad Wrestling Club, located at 155 Millenium Circle, police said.

Advertisement

Conrad is the president of Brickroad, a nonprofit organization, according to its website.

An email sent to Brickroad seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday night.

No further information was available.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.