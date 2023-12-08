Authorities investigating death of man found near Manchester Central High School in N.H.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire on Thursday.
“There is no indication that the incident involves any students or firearms,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which is leading the investigation, said in a statement.
The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
No arrests have been made.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.