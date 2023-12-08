MassHealth will start covering doula services

Doulas who meet the state’s eligibility requirements, including completing MassHealth doula training, can now apply to become MassHealth providers. Applications should be processed within 60 days, according to a state webpage .

Doula coverage will be offered during labor and delivery, as well as for visits throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

Pregnant and postpartum MassHealth members are slated to gain access to doula coverage this spring as state officials aim to tackle worsening maternal health outcomes .

“MassHealth is committed to addressing maternal health disparities and doula services have been shown to improve outcomes for low-income families and families of color,” Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine said in a statement. “Ensuring that members have access to the care they need during pregnancy and through the 12-month postpartum period is a critical component of our plan to meet this goal.”

The Special Commission on Racial Inequities in Maternal Health last year recommended expanding access to doulas, who serve as nonmedical companions providing emotional and physical support in a culturally competent way. Most in Massachusetts, including Black people, are unable to afford doula care, which can cost from $800 to $2,000, according to the commission’s report.

Doula care is linked to positive outcomes such as lower rates of preterm birth and lower risk of C-sections, the report said.

MassHealth said it is working to implement other maternal health services, including expanding access to midwifery care, outlined in a recent Department of Public Health report. Governor Maura Healey had ordered a statewide review of maternal health care following the controversial closure of Leominster Hospital’s maternity ward.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring access to high-quality health care, including safe and equitable maternal care,” Healey said in a statement. “Covering doula services for MassHealth members is just one step in improving health equity and outcomes for all people across the state.”

