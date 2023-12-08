Healey taps state solicitor, former appointee to fill first open seat on Supreme Judicial Court

Dewar, who goes by “Bessie,” also briefly succeeded Healey as the state’s top prosecutor in January after Healey appointed her to serve as acting attorney general for the two weeks after her inauguration as governor and before Attorney General Andrea J. Campbell was sworn into her current term.

Healey, as attorney general, appointed Dewar in 2016 as state solicitor, a position in which she supervised legal appeals and advised Healey for the majority of her two terms as attorney general.

Governor Maura Healey turned to a familiar face to fill her first opening on the Supreme Judicial Court, nominating state Solicitor Elizabeth N. Dewar to the state’s highest court on Friday.

Healey on Friday called Dewar, 43, a “consensus-builder,” and noted that much of her appellate work as state solicitor fell before the SJC, the seven-member bench she now could join. If approved by the Governor’s Council, Dewar would not face mandatory retirement from the court until July 2050.

“She is a true student of the institution, and I am confident that she is the right person to fill this seat in this pivotal moment for the court,” Healey said of Dewar.

Dewar will fill the seat currently held by Justice Elspeth B. Cypher, an appointee of former governor Charlie Baker who plans to retire in January. Cypher was the second openly gay member ever appointed to the SJC, and currently is one of three women on the high bench.

Dewar previously worked at the firm Ropes & Gray LLP, and was a civil rights advocate at the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia, according to Healey’s office. A Harvard College and Yale Law School graduate, she served as a law clerk at all three levels of the federal judiciary — in the district court and appeals court levels, and for now-retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

She lives in Jamaica Plain with her husband and two daughters.

Dewar’s nomination was quickly hailed by abortion rights advocates, who said Dewar wrote briefs arguing against Texas’s law banning most abortions after six weeks and contributed to dozens of others surrounding abortion access.

“We know that Bessie will bring her brilliant legal mind to the Supreme Judicial Court to make profound impacts and create a lasting legacy for reproductive freedom in the Commonwealth,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, president of Reproductive Equity Now.

Healey, a former civil rights attorney, underwent a prolonged search for her first nominee, including extending the application window three times since Cypher announced her retirement in June. The first-term Democrat will have another slot to fill on the SJC after Justice David A. Lowy said he, too, will retire early, with plans to step down in February to become general counsel for the University of Massachusetts system.

Healey also has more plans to reshape the judiciary. On Friday, she announced three nominations to the state’s probate and family court, tapping Manisha Bhatt, Bernadette Stark and Michelle A. Yee. The state budget Healey signed in August created eight new judicial slots in the probate and family court, the largest one-time expansion of a state judicial bench since at least 2000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.