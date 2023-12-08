Murder in Boston Podcast: Guide to episode 3

The shooting hits at the heart of Boston’s most bitter divisions and reopens a wound around race relations that was just beginning to heal. In 1974, the city was thrown into turmoil when a judge ordered the desegregation of Boston schools. Some parents revolted and attacked school buses carrying Black children. The Stuart shooting aftermath reignites unresolved anger and revives an ugly chapter of Boston’s history.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Before we begin, this episode contains some offensive language and descriptions of violence. It may not be appropriate for all listeners.

Adrian Walker: It is so good to see you.

Eileen McNamara: You too, baby. How are you?

Adrian Walker: Wonderful to see you.

Eileen McNamara: This cannot be the Globe.

Adrian Walker: This is the Globe.

Elizabeth Koh: I know, it’s nuts.

Adrian Walker: This is the new Globe.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This is my former colleague, Eileen McNamara. We worked together for years.

Eileen McNamara: I love the fact that you’re a fucking podcaster. I mean–

Adrian Walker: Don’t. (LAUGHS)

Eileen McNamara: It’s kind of hilarious. (LAUGHS)

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Eileen is a legend here in Boston and at the Globe. She started in the ‘70s, and rose from newsroom secretary to Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist. She was a metro reporter in 1989 when Chuck Stuart made his fateful 911 call and turned the city upside down.

Eileen McNamara: There was, frankly, a level of hysteria about this shooting that struck me right away as different. You just could feel it in the room. I had delivered my two children at Brigham and Women’s, the most recent one only months before the shooting. So I think that for a lot of white people in Greater Boston, this story resonated. We’d all parked in that parking garage. We took childbirth classes. We learned the Lamaze method at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It was personal.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): So Eileen understood the visceral way people responded to Carol’s murder. But she was also a skeptical reporter.

Eileen McNamara: My notion is – if the pack, the journalistic pack, is going north, it’s a really good idea to go south.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And so, while every other journalist in the city was chasing the news of the Stuart shooting, Eileen paused for a second and wondered, is there anything we’re missing?

Eileen McNamara: And I had no idea whether anybody else had been killed in Boston that night. I just said I’d like to check and see if somebody else died that night, that we maybe overlooked.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Well, somebody else did die that night — a Black man named James Moody. He was murdered. And no one was talking about him. So she went out and found his loved ones.

Adrian Walker: And I would like you to read, if you would, a little snippet of your story–

Eileen McNamara: I will if you let me put on my glasses.

Adrian Walker: –that’s been stuck in my head for years.

Eileen McNamara: “There were no cameras clicking, no minicams rolling at the city morgue when Sandra Williams identified the body of the man who shared her apartment near Franklin Park. James Moody, 29, was shot to death only a few hours after a robber attacked Carol and Charles Stuart outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital Monday night. But no calls were heard at the statehouse for tougher sentencing practices. No news conferences were convened to mark a lone Black man’s passing and no mayor called about my loss, Williams said as she waited yesterday for Moody’s mother to arrive from Memphis to take her son’s body home.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Eileen’s story appeared on the front page of the Boston Globe, just a few days after the Stuart shooting.

Eileen McNamara: I didn’t know enough about James Moody to know all of his life story. But I thought if we actually believe that a life is a life, it would have been interesting if we had bothered to record it and we didn’t. The Boston Globe did not record his death at the time that it happened. That tells you something obvious. His life didn’t have the same value that Carol DiMaiti Stuart’s life had. It simply didn’t.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The blowback was swift. People hated her story. They were deeply offended by her comparison of Carol DiMaiti Stuart to James Moody. Black Boston got it. White Boston was pissed.

Eileen McNamara: It was a comparison that just simply could not be made.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And it wasn’t just readers that were angry. Other reporters were furious too. Eileen had come into the newsroom early on the day her story ran, and by lunchtime she couldn’t stand the barrage of criticism anymore. Her editor, Greg Moore, took her to lunch.

Eileen McNamara: And I believe the lunch was liquid, by and large, because he had really spent the day answering the telephone, having people scream at him for running the James Moody story. And I had spent the morning listening to people yelling at me for writing that story.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Eileen wasn’t the only person who recognized the hypocrisy. Carol’s murder was tragic – and her pregnancy made it more so - but there were lots of tragedies in Boston.

Neil Sullivan: By 1990, Boston had over 150 homicides annually, almost half of which involved someone 18 or younger.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Neil Sullivan was Mayor Ray Flynn’s right hand man. He remembers Flynn’s whole staff being annoyed that the mayor had gone on TV the night of the murder and called for “every available detective” to join the hunt for the killer. It wasn’t a good look. So Neil reached out directly to Boston’s police commissioner, Mickey Roache.

Neil Sullivan: I called Mickey the next morning and I said, “It ain’t hard. Find me a Black man who got killed last night and assign as many detectives to that case as you’re assigning to DiMaiti Stuart. It’s our only defense.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Voters had elected Neil’s boss, Mayor Ray Flynn, twice on his platform to heal Boston’s notorious racial divide. It was a tall order – but after six years in office, Neil felt like they were finally starting to make progress. Under pressure, they had de-segregated the city’s public housing projects, fought racist redlining by banks, and cracked down on racial violence.

Neil Sullivan: We were feeling pretty good about our ability to do most anything, to conquer most any issue.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And then, all of a sudden…

Neil Sullivan: We’re on national television with a 911 call with a man saying, in his dying breaths, that his wife had just been murdered and a Black man did it.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Neil worried this would resurrect the racial tribalism of Boston’s not-too-distant past. A Black man, a defenseless white woman, pregnant no less.

Neil Sullivan: It was the thing we feared most, and this could be the spark that lit the fire again. The whole narrative that we had fought so hard to suppress was about to explode.

Freedom Trail Tour Guide: Over here, folks, we can see of course the Old State House.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Boston is a city that is very proud of its history. You can’t walk through downtown without seeing some dude dressed up like a Revolutionary War hero leading a flock of tourists along the Freedom Trail.

Freedom Trail Tour Guide: Now, you can also see that balcony there. The balcony there, where the Declaration of Independence was first read to the people of Boston on the 18th of July in 1776.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This is the city where abolitionists conspired and where Harriet Tubman came to raise money for the underground railroad. Frederick Douglass gave landmark speeches just down the street from the Globe’s newsroom. Martin Luther King preached, lived, and fell in love here.

Archived Recording (Martin Luther King): And the estrangement of the races in the north can be as devastating as the segregation of the races in the south.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): That’s him addressing state lawmakers. He also led a march to the Boston Common at the height of the civil rights movement. There’s another, uglier history here too. And that’s the one we’re gonna tell you about now. Because all the people you’re hearing from in this podcast – this is the history that shaped them. And it was still very much alive on the night Carol Stuart was murdered.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Fifteen years earlier, race had ripped the city apart. It all stemmed from efforts to desegregate the city’s schools. Yes, you heard that right. Until 1974, Boston still had white schools and Black schools. When a federal judge ordered the city to start busing Black kids to white schools – and white kids to Black schools – white parents revolted.

Archived Recording (Crowd): [CHANT] East Boston says no! East Boston says no! East Boston says no!

Archived Recording (Reporter): This was a white protest with white Americans clinging to their patriotism. The speaker said it was the judges that had sold America down the river.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Screaming crowds of white adults whipped rocks at school buses full of Black children. There were stabbings and shootings and marches on City Hall. A lot of parents – white and Black – stopped sending their kids to school altogether.

This era here goes by one word: “busing.”

Archived Recording (Reporter): Why Boston of all places? Why did the greatest resistance to school busing happen in a city that is the epitome of liberty, justice, and the equality of man?

Howard Bryant: Busing was a slap in the face to every Black person.

Renée Graham: And everyone knew those videos: Black kids on buses surrounded by incredibly angry white people.

Neil Sullivan: That’s seminal to everything that has happened in this town since.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): When I came to Boston in the 80s there were two things I knew about the city: birthplace of the American Revolution and busing. In my Globe columns I’ve called it “Boston’s Civil War.” That’s how intense the battles were between white people and Black folks. The TV footage of the conflict changed how America thought about Boston. And it changed the way Boston saw itself.

Howard Bryant: We always thought we got along. We thought this was a good place. Had no idea how deeply they hated us until ‘74.

Neil Sullivan: It is the definition of race in Boston. And it is a legacy which cannot be denied. And when it is denied or not understood, then everything that happens afterwards doesn’t make a lot of sense. So we start there.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Indeed, we need to start there. These are the raw nerves that the shooting exposed. Carol Stuart’s murder hit at the heart of Boston’s most bitter divisions – and reopened a wound that was just barely beginning to heal.

I’m Adrian Walker and this is Murder in Boston: The Untold Story of the Charles and Carol Stuart Shooting, Episode 3: Boston’s Backstory.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Everybody’s heard of Brown v. Board of Education – the 1954 Supreme Court decision that deemed segregated schools unconstitutional. This decision produced some of our most iconic images of American racism. Like that photograph of Ruby Bridges, a tiny Black six-year-old in shiny Mary Janes and ankle socks being escorted by U.S. marshals into an all-white elementary school in Louisiana. Or Alabama Governor George Wallace, physically blocking the doorway of the University of Alabama to keep Black students out.

Archived Recording (Alabama Governor George Wallace): Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever. (CROWD CLAPS)

ADRIAN WALKER (host): There were no scenes like that in Boston, but it wasn’t because the city had peacefully integrated its schools. It was because Boston… just didn’t bother to desegregate.

Archived Recording (Reporter): Twenty years after the historic Supreme Court decision ruling segregated schools unconstitutional, a U.S. government report shows most of the all-Black schools in the U.S. are in northern cities.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): In Boston, segregation wasn’t the stated law of the land – but it was absolutely a fact on the ground. And the schools for the Black kids were just plain terrible. Black parents were pissed. They wanted better for their children.

Archived Recording (Ruth Batson): My whole life has been pointed in that direction and the improvement of education for Black kids.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ruth Batson was a mother of three from a mostly Black neighborhood of Boston. She was instrumental in the fight to desegregate the city’s schools. In 1963, she and other activists had brought their concerns to the Boston School Committee.

Archived Recording (Ruth Batson): Where there were a majority of Black students, there was not concern for how these kids learned that there were crowded classrooms, temporary teachers, not enough books, and supplies were low, and all of that kind of thing. Even physical conditions were poor. These kinds of basic things were missing. So, we went before the school committee, and we said to them that this condition that we were talking about was called “de facto segregation.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The all-white Boston School Committee had resisted desegregation for many years at that point. And this time was no different – Ruth and her fellow activists were completely ignored. Black parents were at the end of their rope. So in 1972, the Boston chapter of the NAACP sued.

Archived Recording (Tom Atkins): To some extent, this whole thing is about an effort to complete the Civil War that politically was resolved but, in terms of all of the attitudes and behavior patterns, never ended.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This is Tom Atkins, a lead lawyer for the NAACP.

Archived Recording (Tom Atkins): People do not understand that for the most part, Black communities are totally unwilling, totally unwilling to accept anything less than full participation in this society.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This was the lawsuit that would lead to busing. The court case lasted for two years. And when it was over, in June of ‘74, a federal judge named W. Arthur Garrity Jr. ruled in favor of the NAACP. He said the Boston School Committee had been running a dual school system – one for Black kids, and one for white. He found it systematic, intentional and illegal. Garrity’s solution: bus Black kids to white schools, and white kids to Black schools.

Ron Bell: Because you know, whenever you drop a bunch of Black kids in a white neighborhood, it’s going to be some problems.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ron Bell was 11 when the busing decision came down. He was in the sixth grade in Mission Hill and he was bused to a white school in a white neighborhood called Brighton.

Ron Bell: We went through the era of rocks being thrown at us by adults. It was a terrible time.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Eighteen thousand kids criss-crossed the city in yellow school buses.

Adrian Walker: But your bus wasn’t getting rocked or anything like that?

Ron Bell: My bus got rocked and them white boys spit on me.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The Black and white students at Ron’s new school might have shared a building — but it didn’t bring them any closer together.

Ron Bell: During busing, they would ring the fire alarm. We would go out, fight, you know, what have you. And then I had to go in with all the white kids.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This rage — it permeated everything.

Ron Bell: It trickled down even in the neighborhoods, the classrooms, you know, wherever you was at, that racial tension was there.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ron couldn’t even escape it when he went home at the end of the day. The racial divisions had always been stark in Mission Hill. The white kids lived in nice houses at the top of the hill and the Black kids lived in the housing projects below.

Ron Bell: There’ll be racial tension and fights going on in this community, you know. So that was just like the whole atmosphere in the city of Boston.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): As Ron passes a tavern on Tremont Street, he slows down.

Ron Bell: That bar there, I used to shoeshine in that one. This would be the hitching post here. There’s another bar… The Putting Stone Tavern.

Ron Bell: But it wasn’t Putting Stone.

Adrian Walker: What was its name? Do you remember?

Ron Bell: I don’t know but it was horrible.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): His childhood is marked by memories like this one, at this bar he used to walk by on his way to Cub Scouts, where the white men would spit on him.

Ron Bell: Even, like, when I’m walking down here, when I tell you about, like, going by that bar?

Adrian Walker: Yeah.

Ron Bell: You know, you can still feel that, man.

Ron Bell: We would say my country ‘tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, but I’m smelling of lick and spit every Wednesday as a child.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The fall of ‘74 was brutal. At first, the worst of the violence was in South Boston – or Southie, as everybody calls it. For a lot of people outside Massachusetts, when they conjure up an image of Boston, they’re picturing Southie. It’s this little closed fist of a neighborhood. Southie was working class and poor, with its own all-white projects, and Black people simply did not go there.

Tito Jackson: Bro, you ain’t going to damn Southie.

Dianne Wilkerson: All I got was the message that we all get, “Whatever you do, don’t go to South Boston.”

Dart Adams: If you go to Southie, something bad might happen.

Howard Bryant: You never went to Southie, ever.

Wilbur Brittle: You couldn’t go to Southie without fear of getting hurt.

Laroy Cox: You really wasn’t hanging out in D Street in Southie.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): But now, Black kids are being bused en masse to attend Southie’s neighborhood schools.

Archived Recording (Police Officer): Alright, you have to disperse in the name of the Commonwealth. If you’re not going to disperse you’re going to be arrested.

[CROWD NOISE, GLASS BREAKS]

Archived Recording (Reporter): Nowhere is busing fought harder than in the Catholic neighborhoods of Boston.

Archived Recording (Reporter 2): When the buses arrived, the Black students ran into the school under a hail of verbal abuse and the violence, of course, came in the afternoon when the buses were stoned and Black children injured.

Archived Recording (Black Student): They were throwing eggs at the window and trying to hit people with them.

Archived Recording (Black Student 2): And while we was in school they was throwing glass at (INDISCERNIBLE) black people and little kids.

Archived Recording (Reporter 3): Are you going back to school tomorrow?

Archived Recording (Black Students): No way.

Archived Recording (Black Student 3): We go to the bathroom, you know, catch a smoke before we go to class. You know, all of a sudden, white girls come in from all different directions in the bathroom, you know, I mean, they jumped us. I have bruises all over my chest. My lip was way out here. My forehead. My knee was busted.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Black parents agonized over whether to keep sending their kids to school.

Archived Recording (Black Mother): Blood is blood. There’s no such thing as blue blood. Everybody has red blood. Nobody wants to see it flowing. My child bleeding, your child bleeding. When my child hurt, I hurt. When her child hurts, she hurts.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): So did white parents.

Archived Recording (White Mother): Let us go to our neighborhood where our kids are safe.

Archived Recording (White Mother 2) We want our kids to be safe. (CROSSTALK) N***** suck.

Archived Recording (White Mother 3): I’m not for all this. I don’t care. My one will not go to school but it’s tearing them apart!

ADRIAN WALKER (host): In early December, three months into busing, a Black student stabbed a white student inside Southie High. Until this moment, it had been hard to imagine the crisis could get worse. But when news of the stabbing got around Southie, thousands of adults – including a horde of picketing longshoremen – left their jobs in the middle of the day and gathered in front of the school. They waited for the school buses that would carry the Black kids home. They vowed to attack.

[CROWD NOISE]

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Police sent decoy buses to the front of the school. The rioters shattered the windows, and flung cans and bottles at the cops, while the Black students were whisked out the back door.

Archived Recording (Black Student 4): And they ran us off the buses and they ran us out [of] the school.

Archived Recording (Black Student 5): And parents and everything were [INDISCERNIBLE] trying to hurt us.

Archived Recording (Reporter): And so another school day ends here at South Boston High School with the Black kids taken back to the neighborhoods with police escorts and buses. In fact, the whole place looks more like a concentration camp with armed guards, more so than a school.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): But this was not the end - not by a long shot. The violence spread through the city. And this went on for years.

Howard Bryant: The modern history in Boston really begins with busing. Those images of those white parents, that’s where it really starts. I mean, Boston was Boston before that in a lot of ways. But my uncles and my parents used to say all the time, “We never knew how much they hated us until then.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Howard Bryant is a journalist and author born and raised in Boston.

Howard Bryant: There are Black people around this country who always viewed Black Bostonians as really snobbish compared to other Black people. And the reason was because Black people in this region had accomplished so much. Our station had been pretty good compared to the other stations of Black people around the country. My family was proud of being here. My family talked about the Boston schools, at first. My mother went to Burke. You know, my cousins went to school in the city. And my grandparents talked about how this was a place that gave you chances to do things. That history, Black people carried with them... until busing.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It wasn’t until busing that the truth became clear.

Howard Bryant: Every Black person in Boston found out that you still Black. As we used to say, “You must have forgot.” All of us had forgotten in so many ways.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): There is one image from this time that is impossible to forget.

It’s a Pulitzer Prize winning photograph taken directly in front of Boston’s City Hall, about two years into the strife of busing in 1976. It shows a Black lawyer in a three-piece suit, being viciously attacked by white teenagers... and it belongs alongside those photographs of Ruby Bridges and Governor George Wallace in the dark pantheon of depictions of American racism. The man in the photo is Ted Landsmark.

Ted Landsmark: I was on my way into City Hall. The meeting was at 10 o’clock and I was running late and so it was about 10:10 [a.m.] And because I was late, I really wasn’t paying a lot of attention to the circumstances around me.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ted had moved to Boston from Harlem just a few years earlier. He wasn’t directly involved in any busing litigation, but he watched as his new city convulsed with fear and hatred.

Adrian Walker: Where were you headed that day, when you were walking across the plaza?

Ted Landsmark: Ironically, I was on my way to a meeting at the city’s planning agency to advocate on behalf of increasing the amount of employment of people of color in neighborhoods of color in public projects in Boston.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): So Ted was in a rush, and he didn’t really register that white anti-busing protesters were swarming City Hall Plaza. Remember – this is two years in. These demonstrations were part of the daily scenery. But Ted was a flashy dresser. So much so that a white lawyer at his firm had pulled him aside and told him, “Watch yourself.”

Ted Landsmark: I was shopping in the discount store, Filene’s Basement, and buying very nice and well-cut Italian suits – at a deep discount. And he advised me to begin to wear more traditional Brooks Brothers suits so that I wouldn’t stand out too much as among my lawyer peers.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ted didn’t want to dress down.

Ted Landsmark: Because once I got out of the projects and got exposed to other things, it struck me that I wanted to have a few of the nice things that wealthier people had.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And so, as Ted hurried across the plaza in his wool suit, he attracted the attention of some teenagers in the white crowd.

Ted Landsmark: And then a couple of them started shouting, “There’s one, let’s get him.” And they used the N-word to describe me.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): He doesn’t remember how big the group was, but one of them was carrying an American flag on a flagpole.

Ted Landsmark: And then a few of them, including the flag bearer, came running back to attack me.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): They surrounded him, and started punching and kicking him. They knocked his glasses off and broke his nose.

Ted Landsmark: The entire incident took place in less than 10 seconds.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It’s a fleeting moment, but a photographer is there to capture it. On one side of the frame, Ted Landsmark is frozen in motion, mid-attack. He’s stumbling backwards, his perfectly pressed suit crumpled up. And on the other side, a white teenager lunges, wielding the flagpole like a spear. The pointed tip is aimed right at Ted’s gut; the flag flutters between them. This image became known as “The Soiling of Old Glory” and it rocketed around the world.

Adrian Walker: Alright my friend, we are on City Hall Plaza. The literal scene of the crime. Can you show us where it happened?

Ted Landsmark: Sure. Yeah. Let’s. Let’s walk in the direction of the incident…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): I asked Ted to take me back here, to City Hall Plaza – on a day where some guy was playing a tuba – this is the place where his personal story and the city’s history intersect so vividly.

Ted Landsmark: We are in an area of City Hall Plaza that funnels into a side entrance to City Hall.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): These days, Ted is in his 70s and a professor of public policy.

Ted Landsmark: I got to this point when the young people turned the corner.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Although the attack happened more than four decades ago, it’s like the ghost of it is still there.

Ted Landsmark: The flagbearer had passed me and he was, probably, 20 feet past me.. and he actually circled back and turned and came back to attack me with the flag.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Twelve years after being attacked in front of City Hall, Ted began working there inside the building for Ray Flynn.

Ted Landsmark: I found it extremely difficult to walk through this space for years after. I would find a different way of getting into City Hall other than walking through this passageway.

Adrian Walker: How long did that go on?

Ted Landsmark: I would say my reluctance to walk through here went on at least five or six years.

Archived Recording (Ray Flynn, Boston Mayor): [CROWD CHEERS] Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, tonight, Boston made history. [CROWD CLAPS]

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ray Flynn was elected Boston’s mayor in 1983.

Archived Recording (Ray Flynn, Boston Mayor): We have a united city where the voice of every neighborhood in this city has been heard. [CROWD CLAPS] We have proven... We have proven that the hopes that unite us are stronger than the fears that separate us. [CROWD CHEERS]

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The scars of busing were barely healing when Flynn took office... and he promised new days were ahead.

Howard Bryant: People liked Ray Flynn, even though he was a Southie guy, and the whole thing — that one thing that I remember about Ray Flynn was Ray Flynn was caught. Ray Flynn was always stuck in the middle.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Author Howard Bryant remembers a feeling of cautious optimism in the Black community.

Howard Bryant: By the time he took over as mayor, [he] considered himself a healer. And I think a lot of people in Boston wanted to believe him.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Sure, he was a white guy from Southie, that working-class Irish neighborhood so staunchly opposed to outsiders. As one former newscaster put it, “if Norman Rockwell wanted to do a portrait to capture a kid in South Boston, he should have had Ray Flynn sit for him.” But Flynn was more nuanced than some of his predecessors.

Howard Bryant: In Boston, you never thought you were going to get anything but an Irish mayor anyway. And Ray Flynn was considered one of the good ones. He was considered one of the progressive, one of the reformers, one of the ones who was trying to change the perception of the city.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The problem was, like his many angry white constituents from Southie, Mayor Flynn had opposed busing just a few years earlier.

Howard Bryant: Ray Flynn realized that he had to distance himself from the losing argument in Southie that they were going to fight to the end on busing. It’s almost like the holding on to the Confederacy in a way. It was over. Life was going to move on. Busing was going to move forward. City was going to move on.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Flynn thought of himself as someone who could bridge the divide.

Howard Bryant: But he also knew he had Southie to answer to. And he also knew he had the entire white community to answer to. Ray Flynn was caught. I always felt like he was in a really, really difficult position because we all know if you advocate too much for Black people, especially in Boston, you’re a dead man in this town.

Archived Recording: [CROWD BOOS]

Archived Recording (Reporter): It’s Flynn’s hometown but Southie booed and jeered Mayor Flynn last night. One angry resident asked, “If Flynn was so interested in integration, when was he moving to Roxbury?”

Archived Recording (Ray Flynn, Boston Mayor): I’ve lived in South Boston all my life. My wife was born in South Boston. My children were born in South Boston. And I will live in South Boston all my life…

Neil Sullivan: I’d seen Mayor Flynn in his political brilliance, move quickly to cut off the opposition, to hold people across racial lines, to preempt what had begun to feel like the Boston virus of racial conflict.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Flynn’s top deputy, Neil Sullivan, remembers the pressure to heal the wounds created by busing.

Neil Sullivan: We were racking up over 600 documented incidents of racial violence: ‘77, ‘78, ‘79, ‘80, ‘81. People were getting hurt! Perpetrators were making it clear they were being hurt specifically because of their race, Black or white. That’s how outta control this city was. Every time there was an incident of racial violence, the mayor and I were both informed. And Ray Flynn went to the scene to denounce racial vio– He did it over and over and over again. And that was as much to tell everybody, this is what we’re doing until this settles down.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Neil says it was starting to work, that history was going to show Flynn and his team were making things better... until the night Carol Stuart was killed.

Archived Recording (Dispatcher): Boston, recorded, emergency 5-1-0.

Archived Recording (Chuck Stuart): My wife’s been shot. I’ve been shot.

Archived Recording (Dispatcher): Where is this?

Archived Recording (Chuck Stuart): I have no idea. I was just coming from Tremont. Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Neil Sullivan: Oh my goodness. This is going to allow our political opposition to organize the good churchgoing people of Boston’s neighborhoods along racial lines. Here we go again.

Howard Bryant: And we were going through an extremely, extremely volatile period, almost like a reckoning that it was heading in this direction. It was all coming to a head in the late 1980s. Everything is building up to this moment, in terms of how we really felt about each other. And this was the stick of dynamite that finally went off.

Archived Recording (Anchor): Topping News Seven tonight, Boston police remain tight lipped about what could be a major break in the investigation into the shootings of Chuck and Carol Stuart.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Immediately, people call for blood. Immediately, cops are pressed to find the shooter. And inside an interrogation room… police are pressuring witnesses.

Archived Recording (Detective Peter O’Malley): Today is November 3rd, and it’s Friday evening. We’re at the Homicide unit at District 6. Give the tape recorder your name and talk loudly.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): That’s on the next episode of Murder in Boston.





