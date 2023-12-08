Neighbor helping neighbor: It’s the spirit of Globe Santa

He spent “practically every day except Sunday” playing basketball at the Boys & Girls Club in South Boston, he said in a recent interview.

Before he was mayor of Boston, before he was US ambassador to the Vatican, before he served on Boston City Council, and before he was a state representative, Raymond Flynn was just a kid, growing up in South Boston in the 1940s and ‘50s .

When he was about 12, Flynn and his friends got a notion that they should identify people in the community who were needy and figure out ways to help them. So they collected money, and pooled their own.

But how to distribute it? “We realized we didn’t have the ability to check on people’s backgrounds, and so forth,” he said.

Back in those days, the Boston Post newspaper would publish articles about the plight of families struggling to afford necessities, in order to solicit donations to “Post Santa,” which would provide holiday gifts for children. (The Post stopped publishing in 1956, and the Globe took up the tradition, renaming it Globe Santa.)

And so that’s where Flynn and his friends decide to donate their money. “We wanted a place which had the legitimacy of knowing the concerns of people,” he said. “We used to read about them in the paper.”

This unofficial tradition of grass-roots community support for Globe Santa continues to this day, in pop-up efforts, large and small, by individuals and groups who find creative ways to support Globe Santa. The program serves 30,000 children across Greater Boston, providing them with toys, books, and games to celebrate the holiday.

Curry College's men's ice hockey team held a "Teddy Bear Toss" to raise money for Globe Santa. They sold teddy bears and other toys, and the crowd tossed them on the ice after the home team scored the first goal. Curry College

This year, for example, the Curry College men’s ice hockey team held a “Teddy Bear Toss,” for Globe Santa. Fans were asked to buy teddy bears and other stuffed toys at the last home game of the first semester, on Dec. 1. When the Curry College team scored its first goal against Wentworth, they threw the toys on the ice.

The teddy bear sale generated $710 for the Globe Santa program. “It’s great to be able to help people in need,” said head coach Peter Roundy. (He added that Curry won the game 3-1.)

Another group of athletes — the Parkway Running Club of West Roxbury — has been hosting an annual 5K road race since 2004 to raise money for Globe Santa. Named “Walter’s Run,” it honors a beloved member, Walter Burgess, who died suddenly in 2003 at the age of 40 after completing the punishing Great Floridian Triathlon.

“Globe Santa was particularly dear to his heart,” said the club’s president, Jim Sweeney. “He thought it was so important that everyone got presents. When he was a young kid, he would go to his father’s place of work, put out a jar to collect money, and deliver it to Globe Santa.”

Over the years, the race has raised close to $60,000, Sweeney said. This year’s race will be held Sunday. Register on Walter’s Run website.

Letitia Bento, a 41-year Globe employee, works on the paper’s Display Desk, where part of the production process takes place.

She hatched a Globe Santa fund-raising plan with two of her friends, Cynthia Penton-Bell, president of the Women’s Service Club of Boston, and Dorothy Mullins, who is a member of the club, as is Bento. All three are also members of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Abington.

For the past three years, they’ve cast a wide net soliciting donations of cold-weather gear for children whose families have requested help from Globe Santa. “We’ve reached out to church parishioners, friends, family, people we know of from the club, women I bowl with, just about anybody we know,” Bento said.

This year, she said, they’ve collected some 300 sets of children’s hats, gloves, scarves, and even some hand-knitted items.

Rockland Recovery Treatment Centers in Braintree collects warm winter gear for Globe Santa to distribute to children in need. Tammy McFarland

An additional 202 winter accessories were donated to Globe Santa through an employee collection drive at Rockland Recovery Treatment Centers in Braintree, an outpatient facility for people with substance use disorders.

The initiative was spearheaded by founder and chief executive Eddie McGrath, who’s been supporting Globe Santa in various ways for years. Since 2017, Rockland Recovery’s Sober Living Program has held an annual Christmas party for residents and their families, and asked for donations to Globe Santa.

McGrath also takes his initiative home. The oldest of his four children, Collin, is 13 and celebrates his winter birthday with a party. Since he turned 6, the family has asked guests to bring hats, gloves, or mittens for Globe Santa, instead of presents, McGrath said. “We think it’s important to teach our kids to give back to others who are less fortunate.”

All the clothing collected is randomly placed into boxes of toys and books as they’re being packed up for kids, said Bill Connolly, executive director at Globe Santa.

Like the other community efforts, this one is “neighbor helping neighbor,” he said. “Most contributions to the Globe Santa campaign are relatively small — 25 dollars, 50 dollars — and they come from people just wanting to make a difference and make sure children get toys.”

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com.

