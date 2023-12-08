Northampton man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing AK-47 into neighbors’ home

In an interview with police, Martinelli allegedly admitted that he used an AK-47 rifle with a 30-round magazine to fire repeatedly into the shared wall on the first, second, and attic levels of the house. Police later counted 17 entry holes.

Joshua M. Martinelli, 29, surrendered to police officers who had surrounded the building around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, officers heard gunfire from inside the home and rushed for cover before Martinelli walked out with his arms in the air, police said.

A Northampton man has been charged with attempted murder after he used an assault rifle to fire 17 bullets through the shared wall of a duplex, narrowly missing four adults, officials said.

In a recorded interview after he was given his Miranda warnings, Martinelli allegedly claimed his dog told him that his neighbors had been poisoning the animal for an extended period, according to police.

“He told investigators that his dog told him to shoot the neighbors. Martinelli elaborated by stating that tonight the dog told him to kill the neighbors as they were poisoning him (dog),” police wrote in a report filed in Northampton District Court. “Martinelli also informed investigators that he could hear the neighbor’s voices through the walls, and he was aware that they were in the residence tonight when he fired the rifle through the shared wall.”

Martinelli told investigators the dog “followed him up and down the stairs” as he fired at the wall, police said.

Martinelli was arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court on 16 charges, including four counts of attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 14, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

After Martintelli was taken into custody, police interviewed the four adults who were on the second floor of the duplex, where two bedrooms and a bathroom are located, when bullets burst through the shared wall.

“All of the residents stated that they dove to the ground to take cover,” police wrote. “One of the residents was nearly struck as he took cover ... [The resident] discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear of his pants.”

Martinelli does not have a valid firearms license and claimed that a man whose name he did not know had asked him two years ago to keep the gun for him, police wrote.

