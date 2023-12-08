Pandemic funding for Mass. schools is going away, but state funding should soften the blow

In Massachusetts at least, schools will probably be much better off than those in neighboring states for the next school year, according to a recent analysis from Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab. The research center found that while the end of federal aid could mean, on average, a 3 percent reduction in funding in Massachusetts, most districts will probably see that loss mitigated by increased state aid.

After billions of dollars in federal largesse, the short, plentiful era of pandemic relief funding is coming to an end. That means many school districts will have to make painful decisions about staffing and academic catchup programs such as tutoring, luxuries many schools have now baked into their budgets.

In neighboring Rhode Island, meanwhile, it’s a far different story: The end of the federal relief funds, known as ESSER, could mean a 7 percent reduction in school budgets, the analysis found.

The research center’s director, Margarite Roza, said Massachusetts has a responsibility, as it shifts from federal to state aid, to make sure the money is having an impact, said Marguerite Roza, the lab’s director.

“We need to make sure that districts are using data, measuring progress, and know what they’re striving to make sure they’re making good use of this money,” Roza said. “There’s plenty of examples of where places spent more money and didn’t see a bump,”

Any budget cuts could have serious negative effects on students, the researchers said, particularly as students are still struggling to catch up to prepandemic times on measures such as test scores and absenteeism. The cuts could also be compounded by inflation, a shortage of teachers, and declining enrollment, which reduce per-pupil state and federal funding.

With the clock ticking down on federal funding, states are also in a use-it-or-lose-it situation. Since special federal funding began, Massachusetts districts received $2.5 billion, which must be spent or contracted out by September 2024. As of July, they still had more than $1 billion left to spend.

Many districts did prepare for the expiration of federal aid by prioritizing one-time spending. Districts previously told the Globe they used this money to install HVAC systems, buy new school buses, train teachers, and replace curriculums.

The fiscal cliff would also loom more ominously if not for Massachusetts’ Student Opportunity Act, passed in 2019, before the pandemic. The act, which followed years of pressure from educational equity advocates, lays out $1.5 billion annually in increased funding, phased in through 2026.

That translates into big investments in schools. Since the 2020-2021 school year, annual state aid to Massachusetts districts has increased by a quarter, from $5.3 billion to $6.6 billion. State leaders still need to appropriate the additional funds each year, so further increases are not guaranteed, but the Edunomics researchers projected that they would continue.

Roza said that with state funds coming to replace the upcoming falloff in federal money, districts need to be even more vigilant about making sure their money is being spent wisely.

“We’re really pressing districts to be more data-driven now than they were in the past,” Roza said. “What have we seen in terms of progress? If we haven’t seen any progress in our math scores, or in attendance rates, tell me what we’re going to do differently?”

Still, state funding won’t be enough to soften the blow for many districts as Washington pulls the rug out from school budgets.

“Boston Public Schools have lost enrollment, and they got more ESSER funds than any other district, so they are still facing a cliff,” Roza noted.

Boston did, however, see the end of the cash cow coming, and the district began planning for the coming cliff last year. The district opted to use more than $30 million in pandemic-era federal funding to buoy schools with falling enrollment, including paying the salaries of 255 staff members at 95 schools.

But come next year, those schools could face significant cuts unless money for those teachers comes from somewhere else. BPS declined to comment for this story. The district’s initial budget presentation to the School Committee is scheduled for Dec. 13.

And Boston is far from alone in facing serious upcoming challenges. The researchers at Georgetown identified several other “mayday” districts in Massachusetts that have the most remaining special federal funding to spend this school year before it expires, including New Bedford, Springfield, and Lawrence. Districts blamed the slow rollout of spending on issues such as staffing shortages, construction delays, and problems with outside tutoring vendors.

“There’s some districts where we are really worried about not spending the money down,” Roza said. “It also means their kids aren’t benefiting from those dollars. … These kids are getting older, and low math scores or poor school attendance affects them for life.”

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.