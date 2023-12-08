Providence Streets Coalition urges city leaders to pursue strategy to minimize serious crashes

Since March, volunteers from the Providence Streets Coalition, a group made up of 42 community organizations advocating for people-friendly streets in Providence, have been compiling data about traffic crashes and fatalities that have occurred in the city over the last decade. Their goal was to transfer years of data to an interactive map that will be updated annually, and to identify roads where peoples’ lives may be at risk.

That’s a question several local groups are urging city and state officials to buckle down on.

PROVIDENCE — If there’s a feasible way to make the streets of Providence safer for everyone, shouldn’t someone be doing something about it?

The coalition published the project last month, and recently shared its findings with city leaders in the hopes of inspiring them to make upgrades to problematic roads and intersections, as well as pursue “Vision Zero,” a strategy to eliminate fatalities and serious crashes.

“[Vision Zero] is a framework that says traffic violence is preventable and unacceptable, and that the only acceptable number of crashes and fatalities is zero,” said Liza Burkin, lead organizer of Providence Streets Coalition.

According to the results from the coalition’s project, called PVD Crash Data, 3,678 pedestrians and cyclists were hit by motor vehicles between 2010 and 2022. Additionally, 88 percent of crashes resulted in injuries or fatalities; 28 percent of crashes were hit-and-run incidents; and 40 percent of collisions occurred at signaled intersections. Thirty people were killed by cars on Providence streets in that timeframe, according to the data, which was provided by the Providence Police Department.

Burkin noted the numbers are “way too high.”

“Getting around Providence doesn’t have to be this way,” she said.

The city’s Trinity Square area, where three of Providence’s high schools — Providence Career & Technical, Central, and Classical — are located, had some of the highest numbers of crashes in the city, according to the data. The problematic area is where Broad Street and Elmwood Avenue intersect — an area where more than 4,000 students come and go every day.

“Traffic just doesn’t work there,” said Debbie Schimberg, coordinator of Trinity Square Together, a partner of the Providence Streets Coalition. There are “islands” in the road that cars have to go around, she explained, and it’s hard for pedestrians to know where and when to cross.

Another problematic area in the city is North Main Street. Two fatal pedestrian hit-and-runs happened on that thoroughfare this year, and City Councilor Sue AnderBois, whose ward includes the area, launched a task force to weigh safety improvements there. (Burkin noted those fatalities aren’t yet reflected on the coalition’s crash map, but they will be when it is updated next year.)

Both Trinity Square and North Main Street could be made safer with simple interventions, such as adding more pedestrian crossings and lengthening the time allowed for crossings. Trinity Square Together requested recommendations from the state Department of Transportation, which owns part of Broad Street, on how to make the road safer, which included adding a left-hand turn to streamline traffic and a plan to complete the project.

But those plans never came to fruition due to the cost “inexplicably” increasing from $350,000 to $750,000, Schimberg said.

Other high-crash areas in Providence, according to the crash map, include Westminster Street, Cranston Street, and Pocasset Avenue in Olneyville.

The coalition’s interactive map is medley of red and blue triangle, squares, and circles layered on top of each other. The red markers represent pedestrian crashes and fatalities, and the blue ones represent cyclist crashes and fatalities. Users can click on each marker and learn more about the incident, including whether it was fatal or nonfatal, where it occurred, the traffic controls, and the impact type. There are different layers and filters, and users can see data broken up by census blocks, neighborhoods, and wards.

Burkin said in looking at the data, the group learned that “it’s not just individual bad behavior” that leads to traffic crashes and fatalities — “it’s the design of the street itself.”

“It seems like once a week we see another fatality on our streets,” she added.

A fatal hit-and-run last month at the intersection Broadway and Sutton Street, for example, might have been avoided had one of the city’s proposed street safety measures been implemented.

“That’s one of the Urban Trail Projects that was supposed to be built in 2020, but it didn’t happen,” Burkin said, referring to the city’s Great Streets Initiative and Urban Trail Network master plan, which was launched in 2020 by former Mayor Jorge Elorza and included a project that would improve pedestrian safety on Broadway.

The plan also included a commitment to Vision Zero that the coalition hopes to get the new administration to recommit to. In order to be recognized as a Vision Zero city, communities need to identify a clear goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries within a certain timeframe.

AnderBois believes it’s doable in Providence.

“I would love for us to commit to having zero traffic fatalities no later than 2030,” AnderBois said. “And I think that’s totally feasible.”

She said the conversations are ongoing, and while she can’t guarantee anything, a commitment could come early next year.

AnderBois is also chair of the city’s Committee on Environment & Resiliency, and she recently invited the Providence Streets Coalition to speak to elected officials about their crash data report.

“It was really impactful for us,” AnderBois said. “I’m seeing it as a really important way that we can help make data-driven decisions about traffic issues in the city.”

Since the coalition put the data out last month, Burkin said they have gotten an “amazing” responses from community members.

“People reach out and say, ‘I found my dot! That’s me. That’s my crash,’” Burkin said.

Burkin also hears from people who say their dot is missing, and acknowledged that the data is likely underreported. She noted how traffic crashes are usually high-adrenaline situations, and it’s hard for everyone to think clearly and record everything accurately after it happens.

“We’re incredibly grateful to police and the city for sharing the information, but want to acknowledge the data is not perfect,” Burkin said.

Some communities that compile similar crash data use hospital records to cross reference police records to ensure accuracy. If the coalition had more resources and capacity, that’s something they’d do too, Burkin said.

Proponents of achieving Vision Zero have started to identify ways to work toward that benchmark.

One possible method, called “daylighting,” which has been used in other cities, involves removing blind spots for cars at intersections, so drivers can see cyclists, pedestrians, and other cars as they approach. This could work in Providence, too, advocates say.

“I think everyone in Providence has experienced this,” Burkin said. “Driving up to an intersection and people are parked too close, so you can’t see around the car if someone is coming around the corner.”

Another solution that could be adopted to make Providence streets safer is changing how traffic signals work. Burkin called it “exclusive pedestrian phasing,” which ensures pedestrians have a walk signal and drivers have a red light at the same time.

The Providence Streets Coalition would also like to make a statewide crash data map so that problematic roads can be identified and fixed across Rhode Island, but the Department of Transportation has “refused” to share that information, Burkin claims. Others have also reportedly asked for location-based traffic crash and fatality data, but the department hasn’t shared it.

“The city invested in Urban Trails, but we can’t do anything when it’s a state road,” Schimberg said. “It’s really hard for a little neighborhood organization to be caught between the city and state.”

“We just want dangerous intersections and corridors to be redesigned,” Burkin said.

AnderBois was also surprised by how difficult it is to access statewide crash data.

“My understanding is that the state hasn’t been releasing that data publicly, and that’s a real concern for me,” AnderBois said. “How are we supposed to make data-driven decisions about our roads and make safety improvements?”

In response to the Globe’s query on why the state Department of Transportation doesn’t release crash data, the department said it “will continue to maintain its longstanding policy to follow federal law of not releasing crash data, but using it for its intended purpose to have RIDOT and our consultants propose improvements that make roads safer.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 legislative session, state Senator Louis P. DiPalma said this week he is poised to pre-file a revised version of his bill to update Rhode Island’s public records law, the Access to Public Records Act, for the first time in more than a decade. One proposal would allow for greater access to traffic crash data maintained by the DOT.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.