RI ACLU asks fire district to withdraw letters identifying public access donors as potential witnesses in shoreline dispute

RI ACLU said it was “deeply concerned” the letters “have the effect, if not the intent, of chilling the exercise of free speech and freedom of association rights of people interested in shoreline access issues,” according to a copy of the memo that was obtained by the Globe and confirmed by RI ACLU. It was signed by RI ACLU executive director Steven Brown.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sent a memo to the Weekapaug Fire District on Thursday informing it of complaints received about letters the Fire District sent to members of the community who donated to a GoFundMe page supporting public access to a property along the shore known as Spring Avenue extension in Westerly. The shore access dispute is pending before the Coastal Resources Management Council. In the memo, RI ACLU asked the Weekapaug Fire District to withdraw the letters.

In a copy of one of the letters sent by the Fire District, also obtained by the Globe and confirmed by the ACLU, two individuals were identified as “potential witnesses” who “may be called to testify, by subpoena or otherwise ... at any time.”

“We would like to interview you in the near term and, potentially, depose you,” said the letter, dated Dec. 1, signed by legal representative Joseph A. Farside.

The individuals named in the Fire District’s letters each donated at least $25 to the Spring Avenue Right-of-Way GoFundMe page, according to the list of donors on the GoFundMe page.

RI ACLU argues in the memo, however, that singling out these GoFundMe donations as a justification to threaten the contributors with “compulsory process and interrogation under oath could easily be interpreted as an attempt to chill core First Amendment activity.”

RI ACLU added that many letter recipients are also seeing the letter as “an intimidation tactic.”

“No person should face these fears merely for donating to a cause they support,” the ACLU memo said. It continued that people wishing to make donations might be hesitant to do so for fear of being “sucked into a legal dispute and all that can entail,” such as taking time off from work, facing intimidating questioning, and potentially hiring their own legal counsel.

Richard and Jo-Ann Langseth were among the GoFundMe donors who received a letter from the fire district.

Richard Langseth said he was concerned when he first received the letter, and pleased with how the ACLU responded.

“They nailed it,” Langseth said.

The RI ACLU asked the Fire District to stop sending the letters to supporters of the GoFundMe page, and to notify individuals who already received one that it is withdrawn.

The Spring Avenue extension is a 50-foot-wide property along the shore that some residents argue should be public, and others believe should be kept private. The fight is before the Coastal Resources Management Council.

The “Restore Our Spring Ave. Right-of-Way” GoFundMe page was launched in May 2023 by Westerly resident Caroline Contrata. The page aims to raise money for legal costs as the issue is brought before the state’s shoreline regulator. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $13,526 of its $15,000 goal.

The Weekapaug Fire District argues that the path should not be designated as a public access point to the beach. The Fire District, despite its name, does not itself fight fires, instead acting as a land entity in the area, and contracting out to a real fire department for services.

The Fire District responded Friday in a statement to the Globe.

“We share the ACLU’s commitment to transparency and want to ensure that anyone who may be interested in this case has the opportunity to share what they know. We contacted individuals who made their donation information public through the GoFundMe because they are meaningfully engaged in the issue and may have information that is relevant to the case.

“We have also asked the ACLU to join us in calling for Attorney General Neronha to release documents that we requested with numerous APRA [Access to Public Records] requests and we would appreciate their partnership in this matter.”









