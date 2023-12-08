R.I. congressmen split on another antisemitism vote

Representative Gabe Amo, who had just taken office after winning a Nov. 7 special election, voted against that amendment, while Representative Seth Magaziner voted for it. And they each explained their votes to the Globe.

Last month, the House voted 373 to 54 for an amendment, introduced by New York Republican Representative Michael Lawler, to prohibit federal funding from going to colleges that authorize, facilitate, or fund “any event promoting antisemitism on campus.”

For the second time in two months, Rhode Island’s two Democratic congressmen have split on a House vote regarding antisemitism.

This week, the House voted 311 to 14 (with 92 legislators voting “present”) for a resolution, introduced by Tennessee Republican Representative David Kustoff, that “strongly condemns and denounces all instances of antisemitism” and “clearly and firmly states that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”

Amo voted for that resolution, while Magaziner joined the 92 Democrats who voted “present,” thereby avoiding taking a position for or against the measure.

The Globe asked the congressmen to explain why they voted the way they did. And in response, Amo and Magaziner issued a joint statement that did not explain their differences on the vote.

”We must strongly condemn and denounce the wave of antisemitism we are witnessing in the United States and around the world,” they wrote. “These acts of violence have no place in our communities. We cannot let House Republicans use the Jewish community’s pain to play political games. We need meaningful solutions, including funding to combat antisemitism. Whether it is here at home or across the globe, we must reject all forms of terror, hate, discrimination, and harassment that has been directed at members of our Jewish community.”

Before the resolution came to a vote Tuesday, New York Democratic Representatives Jerry Nadler and Jerry Goldman and Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin issued a statement urging colleagues to vote “present.”

They called the resolution “just the latest unserious attempt by Republicans to weaponize Jewish pain and the serious problem of antisemitism to score cheap political points.”

”Under this resolution, those who love Israel deeply but criticize some of its policy approaches could be considered anti-Zionist,” Nadler, the longest-serving Jewish member of the House, said in a floor speech. “Most anti-Zionism, particularly in this moment, has a real antisemitism problem. But we cannot fairly say that one equals the other.”

Kustoff rejected the suggestion that his resolution was political, saying on the House floor, “We have seen members of this very body repeat blatantly antisemitic rhetoric and spread lies about Israel and her right to exist.”

Kustoff’s resolution left Democrats splintered into three camps.

In voting “present,” Magaziner joined House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. In voting for the resolution, Amo joined Massachusetts Democratic Representatives Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating. And the 14 who voted against the resolution included New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib.

As the Globe’s Jess Bidgood reports, New England’s congressional delegation, stocked as it is with high-profile progressives, exemplifies the way the war in Gaza, where health officials say 16,000 people have been killed, has complicated the usual, easy-to-define ideological coalitions.

Liberal activists who usually have few criticisms for the likes of independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders or Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have been frustrated by both, while it has been other members of the delegation, like Democratic Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley, who have more directly embraced the activists’ calls.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.