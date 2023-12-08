Robert Kraft matches $100 million donation to Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

In a statement, Kraft said he matched a $100 million donaton from the Rales Foundation to build upon the success of the Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign and sustain the foundation for years to come.

Kraft launched the foundation to combat the rise of antisemitism worldwide. In March, the foundation launched the Blue Square and Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaigns on social media, television, and billboards with $25 million provided by Kraft .

Seeking to sustain “the most meaningful” work of his life, Robert Kraft matched a $100 million donation to the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which the New England Patriots owner created in 2019.

Advertisement

“Fighting this hate will be the most meaningful and fulfilling action of my life and I am humbled and grateful” for the donation from the Rales Foundation, Kraft said in a statement.

The donations will be used to expand communication efforts on social media to reach “younger audiences online, raising awareness, educating and combatting the hatred and misinformation that is rampant.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

Kraft said the foundation’s mission is “to fight the hate that feeds senseless violence and discrimination against Jewish people and all people by changing hearts and minds through empathy, powerful messaging, partnerships, and education.”

One goal will also be “leveraging the power of sports, one of the rare places where people come together across differences, to reach audiences with our anti-hate message,” according to the foundation.

The donations will also be used to expand multimedia ad campaigns and build bridges with organizations, including “Black, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ, and faith groups to create coalitions with communities across America,” according to the foundation.

The foundation is also intent on “activating the FCAS Command Center” that will monitor 300 million social media sites “for antisemitism and hatred, to share objective data that leaders in academia, sports and elsewhere can use to power their actions.”

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.