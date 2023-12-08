SUV pileup makes a traffic stop in Sutton

On Nov. 29, police in Sutton were called to a three-way accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and two SUVs that looked like a movie stunt gone awry. It happened at the intersection of Whitins, Manchaug,, and Putnam Hill roads and Main Street, and one of the SUVs ended up in an odd position, tipped to one side and resting on the other SUV, with two wheels up in the air . There were no reports of injuries. Police shared photos of the scene on Facebook and wrote: “ We got ourselves a situation here.” A tow truck responded to remove the tilted SUV.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED

At approximately 5:26 p.m. Oct. 30, a woman reported that someone had broken into her residence on Franklin Street in Somerville. However, this wasn’t a typical burglary, and it didn’t appear that robbery was the motive. Apparently, it had more to do with the choice of her music and its volume, and possibly the perpetrator’s preference for peace and quiet. According to police, “the victim stated her neighbor entered her apartment and turned off her music.”

GAS STATION DRAMA

A couple of incidents at a Shell gas station on Main Street in Wilmington got the attention of police on the day after Thanksgiving. The first was reported at 10:42 a.m., when a woman came into the police station and said she had placed her wallet on the roof of her vehicle while she was at the gas station and then drove away, and now she couldn’t find it. Fast forward more than 11 hours to 9:59 p.m., and police were alerted to another incident at that Shell station, when someone reported seeing what appeared to be the clerk holding a firearm. Police responded, and soon learned the clerk was only armed with a harmless price scanner.

A HEARTWARMING HOLIDAY STORY

Right around noon on Thanksgiving Day, police responded to a call for service at a group home for veterans in Hingham. Officers soon learned that “due to a mishap” the six veterans at the home were unable to cook a 20-pound turkey as they had planned. The residents were going to walk to the store and try to get another turkey, but being the holiday and all, police knew it would be a difficult — if not impossible — task, since most stores were closed. The officers tried to get a hot meal for them. “An officer stopped at one of the few open restaurants in the area, Tosca on North Street, and explained the situation to the general manager to see if by chance they had any extra meals we could buy for the six veterans,” police wrote on Facebook. “The manager immediately said they would make it work.” Although the restaurant was busy, police said it only took 15 minutes for the staff to whip up meals for the six veterans, as well as a pie for dessert, and the manager refused to accept any payment. “Officers called one of the veterans to tell them Tosca had meals for them and we were on the way to their home,” police wrote. “The veteran simply said ‘Tell them thank you and God bless.’” Police gave a social media shout-out to the staff at Tosca and the restaurant’s general manager, Patrick Blye, who “stepped up without any hesitation to get these veterans a warm Thanksgiving Day meal in a pinch. We’re so appreciative of their support.”

