Utility worker Roderick Jackson, killed in Waltham crash, remembered as ‘heart’ and ‘backbone’ of family

“That’s the kind of person he was,” Asprilla-Hassan said, sitting on the front step of their family’s home. “He worked day in and day out to help everybody else around him, especially this family. To be honest, he’s the reason why this family is still together. He is the heart of this family.”

That story captured Jackson’s kindness and deep sense of responsibility he felt toward his family, his brother, Manuel Asprilla-Hassan, recalled Friday.

CAMBRIDGE — With his siblings gathered around the kitchen table in their home, a 12-year-old Roderick Jackson sliced up a pizza and sat back waiting until his siblings got the first few pieces before taking a bite for himself.

Jackson, 36, was killed Wednesday afternoon after a driver barreled into a utility work site on Totten Pond Road in Waltham where he and two other National Grid workers were repairing a possible gas leak.

Waltham police Officer Paul Tracey, the detail officer assigned to the work site, was also killed in the crash. The other two workers were injured. The driver, a New Hampshire man with a history of mental illness and police chases, is facing two counts of manslaughter and other charges.

Since Jackson’s death, his family has gathered at their home to mourn the loss of a beloved brother known as “Kito,” a childhood nickname coined by their mother.

For as long as Asprilla-Hassan can remember, Jackson was a father figure for the family. But after Asprilla-Hassan moved home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson became more than a mentor and cheerleader. He became a friend, he said.

“He had his problems, his world could be collapsing around him and you wouldn’t even know,” said Asprilla-Hassan, 30, a former Boston College football player. “Because he put everybody else before him.”

Asprilla-Hassan, who graduated from law school in May, is a lawyer in Philadelphia. He and his wife are expecting a baby. He credits his personal and professional success to his brother’s guiding hand, he said.

It was Jackson who taught him how to play football, encouraged him to go to law school, and motivated him to retake the bar exam after not passing the first time. He never missed a graduation or a football game, even when it was just the youth league.

“He sacrificed everything for me to do what I do,” Asprilla-Hassan said, fidgeting with a beaded bracelet on his wrist that used to belong to his brother. “He was there for everything.”

A photo of a social media post from Manuel Asprilla-Hassan’s phone of him (left), when he was younger, with his brother Roderick Jackson, who worked for National Grid and was killed in Waltham along with a Waltham police officer when both were hit by a car in Waltham. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

While did not know much about his brother’s job, Asprilla-Hassan said, Jackson often shared stories about him talking and laughing with his co-workers at National Grid.

Asprilla-Hassan on Thursday visited the utility’s headquarters, where he was greeted with hugs and love from Jackson’s co-workers.

“And they all told me something about Kito, or a smart anecdote about Kito, and just everybody had something special about him,” he said.

No matter how exhausted he was, Jackson never stopped. He didn’t complain either, in fact, Asprilla-Hassan said Jackson would leave a room if people were being negative.

“We could all take a break but he couldn’t take a break,” Asprilla-Hassan said. “Because he was the backbone of the family.”

An emotional Manuel Asprilla-Hassan wept on the steps of his mother’s home as he talked about his brother Roderick Jackson, who worked for National Grid and was killed along with a Waltham police officer when both were hit by a car in Waltham. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Wednesday morning, just hours before his shocking death, Jackson had made plans with him to watch a friend play in the Rose Bowl football game, Asprilla-Hassan said.

Just a few hours later, he got a call from one of Jackson’s best friends who told him there was an accident. He got on a plane from Philadelphia. He called hospitals and police stations around Waltham, desperate for information.

“I was getting frustrated because it was like I just couldn’t get any kind of information from anybody,” he said, his hands covering his face to hide his tears.

A police officer gave him the name of the hospital where an unidentified worker had been taken. Over the phone, Asprilla-Hassan was able to help the hospital identify the worker as Jackson, he said.

Asprilla-Hassan said he feels as if he is living in a nightmare.

“Why did God punish us? Why did God take my brother? It’s not fair,” he said. “He never did anything wrong. He helped everybody. He was a selfless man.”

