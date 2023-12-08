Weekend outlook: Temps to jump into the 50s before wind and rain move in

Temperatures will also be moderating quite a bit, climbing into the lower 50s by noon on Saturday and could even be near 60 by Sunday evening.

Temperatures across the region have reached into the 40s Friday afternoon as milder air begins to take over for the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, the good news is that I’m not expecting any precipitation for nearly all of the daylight hours the next few days.

The bright blue skies of the past couple of days will be fading as clouds arrive for Saturday and Sunday. Even with Saturday’s cloud cover, there will be the opportunity to see some glimpses of sunshine on Saturday. The next day the sun may peek through the clouds in the morning.

Sunday’s forecast temperatures will inch near 60 degrees even after sunset. WeatherBELL

Winds will be quite light Saturday and begin to increase on Sunday. This will only become more notable by Sunday night and may peak during the Monday morning commute. Wind gusts up to 45 to 55 miles per hour are expected Sunday night into Monday.

Wind gust potential is highest along the coastline at sunrise Monday. WeatherBELL

Accompanying the wind will be a strong cold front moving eastward Sunday night. Ahead of this front, showers and even potential thunderstorms will arrive. You can see on the predicted radar loop below the rainfall approaching the region Sunday evening. In western Massachusetts, the rain is likely to arrive before dark, but in Boston I do think the daylight hours should remain dry.

Showers and downpours will be pushing east Sunday evening. WeatherBELL

As the warmer weather continues, it’s going to feel a bit like spring by Sunday evening. Around sunset, temperatures will be near 60 degrees and are likely to remain quite mild for most of the night. While the mild air is in place, showers will become more numerous. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder and a few heavy downpours. Heavy precipitation is likely to be concentrated west of Interstate 495. The GFS model has some areas forecast to get up to 4 inches of rain.

The GFS model is hinting at some heavy rain west of I-route 495. This is still just a model forecast and needs to be further evaluated, but the potential for some street flooding is there. Weatherbell

However, this rainfall forecast is likely overdone since the models can suffer from something we call “convective feedback,” creating rain on top of rain on top of rain in one location. More data will come in over the weekend to better help us gauge whether or not this heavy rain is over forecast or something we need to keep an eye out for.

At around a thousand feet above the ground, winds will be gusting over 60 miles per hour. The forecast dilemma is how much of that wind is able to make it to the surface. The heavy rain can actually pull the wind down to the surface along with each droplet. This is most likely to occur right along the immediate coastline where temperatures will be mildest and any inversion in the atmosphere can be scoured out. An inversion occurs when there is a warm layer of air sandwiched between two cold layers.

So it looks like big puddles and windy conditions are likely in store for workers and school kids.

The rain and wind will quickly move out of the region Monday afternoon, leaving us with sunshine and seasonably cold weather for at least the first half of next week. A continued flow of air generally from the Pacific will keep the Arctic air locked up north for now.

A jet stream with Pacific origins will not allow much cold air to push south next week. Tropical Tidbits

Forecast breakdown

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind around 6 miles per hour in the afternoon. At night, patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light south wind.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m., then patchy fog after 3 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 miles per hour increasing to 17 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 miles per hour in some areas. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday night, rain with thunderstorms possible after 3 a.m. Low around 44. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.



