Woman charged with attempted arson of Martin Luther King Jr. birthplace in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to burn down the birth home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the historic Auburn Avenue Historic District, according to a police statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman had poured gasoline on the property before people at the site stopped her. Her name was not immediately released. She's charged with second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property. The historic site is now a museum operated by the National Park Service.