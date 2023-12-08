Will Lenny Kravitz ever be Black enough for a Black awards show?

This is an excerpt from Outtakes, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Renée Graham. Sign up to get this in your inbox a day early .

Lenny Kravitz released his debut album, “Let Love Rule,” in 1989. He has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide on the strength of such hit songs as “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “Fly Away,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” He’s won multiple Grammys. His 12th album, “Blue Electric Light,” drops in March.

He is also a supernaturally gorgeous man. But I digress.

His has been a stellar career also blessed with something both rare and enviable in the capricious music industry — longevity. But one particular recognition, Kravitz said in a recent Esquire cover story, has always eluded him.”

To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” he said referring to the BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to honor Black entertainers, athletes, and others for their work and cultural impact. The Source Awards, which ended in 2005, recognized hip-hop artists and culture.

“And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers — just like those that came before me broke down,” Kravitz said. “That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?” He added, “I have been that dream and example of what a Black artist can do.”

After some social media pushback, Kravitz further illuminated his remarks in an Instagram post. “The comment I made was not about ‘black media’ or the ‘black community.’ I was specifically referring to black award shows in particular,” he said. “My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called ‘non-traditional’ black music, which it is not. Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together.”

Kravitz didn’t need to clarify his very specific comments. His music has always been a blend of rock, trippy pop, funk, and soul — Black, but perhaps not Black enough for some. He’s long been barred at the door not just by Black award shows but also radio stations with their narrow ideas about what “Black music” is — as if Black artists haven’t been integral to nearly every musical genre imaginable.

His lament is reminiscent of what was, for me, one of the most poignant moments in “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” the transcendent Academy Award-winning documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, which featured such artists as Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, and B.B. King. The 5th Dimension also performed, and Marilyn McCoo, one of the group’s singers, got emotional recalling why their festival appearance meant so much to them.”

We were constantly being attacked because we weren’t quote-unquote ‘Black enough,’” McCoo said. “Sometimes we were called ‘the Black group with the white sound’ — we didn’t like that.” While the 5th Dimension appeared on “Soul Train,” Black radio wasn’t as accepting. Their music stayed in heavy rotation on pop radio — meaning, predominantly white stations — not formats concentrated in soul and R&B.”

We happened to be artists who were Black and our voices sound the way they sound. That used to be one of our questions — how do you color a sound?” McCoo said. “That was one of the reasons that performing in Harlem was so important to us. Because we wanted our people to know what we were about. And we were hoping that they would receive us. We were so happy to be there.”

That, I imagine, is what Kravitz wants — recognition of his artistry even when it falls outside the restricted bounds of what is characterized as Black music.

Kravitz, the biracial son of actress Roxie Roker, who played Helen Willis on the long-running comedy “The Jeffersons,” and Sy Kravitz, a TV news producer, turns 60 next year. Perhaps he’s at a point in life where he feels free to speak his mind about things that have vexed him for decades. He is a Black musician railing against the self-appointed gatekeepers of Blackness, who end up limiting instead of expanding what a Black artist, and any Black person, should be able to do.

Even with all his accolades, what Kravitz deserves is what we all want — to be acknowledged and accepted by our own.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.