Heat — or hot air — over college presidents’ testimony

Let’s take a look at Stefanik’s stances, or lack thereof
The spectacle of Representative Elise Stefanik shouting over university presidents in this week’s House committee hearing was both embarrassing and unsurprising (“College heads hit nerve with answers,” Page A1, Dec. 7). Stefanik chose to equate “intifada,” a broad Arabic term for “resistance,” with genocide and then lambasted the witnesses for not expelling students who chanted offensive slogans at protests.
This is the same Elise Stefanik who still refuses to acknowledge that Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection against democracy and has not issued an official statement about the shootings of three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vt.
Eric Krauter
Cambridge
These should be ivory towers, not ivory gutters
The failure of university leaders to unequivocally prohibit calls for genocide reflects a fundamental flaw in their view of what a university should be. Institutions of higher learning should encourage and demand more intelligent, respectful, rational, and fact-based debate than the lowest form of mob behavior the Constitution protects. The world needs this now if we ever hope to achieve peace and reconciliation. Instead, university leaders are allowing their institutions to become ivory gutters.
Dan Gruen
Newton