Heat — or hot air — over college presidents’ testimony

Let’s take a look at Stefanik’s stances, or lack thereof

The spectacle of Representative Elise Stefanik shouting over university presidents in this week’s House committee hearing was both embarrassing and unsurprising (“College heads hit nerve with answers,” Page A1, Dec. 7). Stefanik chose to equate “intifada,” a broad Arabic term for “resistance,” with genocide and then lambasted the witnesses for not expelling students who chanted offensive slogans at protests.

This is the same Elise Stefanik who still refuses to acknowledge that Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection against democracy and has not issued an official statement about the shootings of three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vt.