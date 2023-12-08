Patriot Games: See how Army cadets and Navy midshipmen competed in and around Boston

Army and Navy won’t play their 124th football game until Saturday afternoon, but the competition has already begun.
Army cadets and Navy midshipmen kicked off the weekend Friday with the Patriot Games, a series of physical and mental contests between teams from the two service academies that took place at both Minute Man National Park in Concord and Boston Common.
A parade to Faneuil Hall followed the Boston Common events; competition continued there throughout Friday afternoon.
Here are some of the best photos of the day’s festivities.
Read more about the Army-Navy game
- Your guide to the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium
- Photos: Looking back at decades of history in the Army-Navy game
- ‘Like hosting a Super Bowl’: Inside the planning to prepare for Army-Navy’s debut at Gillette Stadium
- A closer look at the best Army-Navy football games through the years
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.