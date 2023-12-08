scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Army-Navy football

Patriot Games: See how Army cadets and Navy midshipmen competed in and around Boston

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2023, 2:47 p.m.
Army team members run up the hill carrying a sign to be placed on an easel in the last of three competitions on Boston Common against Navy teams.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Army and Navy won’t play their 124th football game until Saturday afternoon, but the competition has already begun.

Army cadets and Navy midshipmen kicked off the weekend Friday with the Patriot Games, a series of physical and mental contests between teams from the two service academies that took place at both Minute Man National Park in Concord and Boston Common.

A parade to Faneuil Hall followed the Boston Common events; competition continued there throughout Friday afternoon.

Here are some of the best photos of the day’s festivities.

Cadets (right) and midshipmen (left) square off in a tug-of-war, the first event of the Patriot Games, at Minute Man National Park by the Old North Bridge in Concord.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A midshipman ended up on the ground for the start of the Patriot Games tug-of-war event in Concord.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Army cadets (pictured) pull against the Navy midshipmen as they square off in the first event of the Patriot Games at Minute Man National Park by the Old North Bridge in Concord.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A Navy team member runs up the hill carrying a sign to be placed on an easel in the last of three competitions on Boston Common against Navy teams. The teams held three competitions before a parade to Faneuil Hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Army team members wear blindfolds as they walk their way through a maze in a competition against a Navy team on Boston Common. Army won the timed event.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Navy’s Brigade of Midshipmen Fifes and Drums waits to perform on Boston Common.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Peter Kapala (right) flourishes his drumsticks as he performs with the United States Corps of Cadets from West Point on Boston Common.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
An Army team member tosses a lobster, as they competed against a Navy team to see who could get the most thrown into a lobster trap.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
An Army team member tosses a lobster in the lobster trap competition.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
War tubas from the Army West Point Spirit Band play Sweet Caroline during the three competitions held on Boston Common.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
An Army band member from the Army West Point Spirit Band plays Sweet Caroline during the three competitions held on Boston Common. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A tuba carried by a member of the US Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps reflects Faneuil Hall, where a rally was held after a parade.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Fans watch a rally in front of Faneuil Hall. A parade and rally were held as a prelude to the Army-Navy football game Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Navy cheerleaders pose for photos at Faneuil Hall after the parade.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Army cheerleaders and dance team members march into Faneuil Hall Marketplace at the end of the parade.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski poses for a photo with Army cheerleaders in front of Faneuil Hall.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The US Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps marches past the Old State House.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Navy midshipmen marched with instruments from Boston Common to Faneuil Hall.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Army cheerleaders are a blur as they perform during the rally.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Cadet musicians from the US Military Academy at West Point march.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.