Bailey Zappe’s confidence, aggression shines during impressive first half in Patriots’ win vs. Steelers

“It’s really hard to score touchdowns in NFL,” Zappe said. “So to be able to score touchdowns — you’ve got to celebrate each one. That was kind of a weight off our back; once we scored and it just kind of went from there, it’s exciting.”

Though it was a relatively simple 11-yard catch-and-run from Ezekiel Elliott, it marked Zappe’s first touchdown as a starting quarterback this season, and the second Patriots touchdown since Nov. 5. It set the tone for a strong first half by Zappe that included three touchdowns, ultimately proving enough for New England in a 21-18 victory.

Bailey Zappe’s outpouring of emotion following the Patriots’ opening-drive touchdown against the Steelers Thursday night contained a mixture of excitement and relief.

Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He sparked that opening drive with a 37-yard completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who made an acrobatic catch. Zappe’s latter two touchdowns were both aggressive, well-placed throws to tight end Hunter Henry.

“For me as a quarterback, just give these guys chances to go make plays, and that’s what we did tonight,” Zappe said.

The strong start put the Patriots in the rare position of playing with the lead.

“We’ve been wanting a fast start all year,” Henry said. “We’ve had some good first drives and games just not finishing with touchdowns. So starting fast, playing from ahead, was huge for us.”

After collectively floundering in Sunday’s shutout loss to the Chargers, Zappe and the Patriots had a short turnaround, which forced some growth in preparation from the second-year quarterback.

“There wasn’t a lot of physical reps, so a lot of it was mental,” he said. “A lot of it was just me, sitting behind a computer screen, and just watching plays and games, after games, after games. So I feel like that’s something that I’m going to learn from and carry over into the next few weeks, and try to continue to grow as far as what I do during the week for games.”

Though Thursday’s win still showed room for improvement, Zappe’s confidence and willingness to take aggressive shots felt welcome in an offense that has struggled to generate big plays.

“As far as confidence, that just comes from the preparation of what you do in the week before,” he said. “And also having confidence in these guys. If these guys go and make plays, like JuJu, giving those guys that chance. That also gives you confidence when you see him go out and make a play. Then you’re like, ‘Alright, I’m going to do it again.’ ”

