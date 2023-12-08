Bill Belichick still won’t name a starting quarterback, but Bailey Zappe’s performance draws praise

Although the Steelers couldn’t take advantage, turning the ball over on downs at their 49-yard line and then running out of time on their last-gasp effort, O’Brien was still peeved about how the game ended. So, he appreciated the 24-year-old Zappe telling him to lighten up.

O’Brien admitted Friday morning he was still reeling that New England’s offense couldn’t close out the game on its own. The Patriots went three-and-out on their final two drives, gaining just nine yards each time, to give Pittsburgh multiple chances at a game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown.

Once the clock hit zeros Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe put his arm around offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to deliver a message: “Enjoy the win.”

Advertisement

“I was mad that we didn’t finish the game with the ball,” O’Brien said. “He could tell. Then, we won the game. He was giving me grief, like, ‘Hey, enjoy the win.’ ”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

For both O’Brien and the offense, the 21-18 victory represented a step in the right direction amid a challenging season. O’Brien commended Zappe for playing with conviction and decisiveness, both when he notched a critical completion and when he threw the ball away.

“Hopefully, he can build on that,” O’Brien said. “Zap plays the game calmly. He plays it one play at a time. There’s things he knows he has to get better at. There’s things he knows he has to improve at, whether it’s reads or some fundamental things, footwork, things like that. But overall, he played a solid game.”

Even with Zappe’s performance in Thursday’s win, however, Bill Belichick once again declined to name a starting quarterback moving forward. It’s certainly hard to imagine going back to Mac Jones, though.

“I’m not going to get into the future plans right now,” the coach said. “We have a little bit of extra time this weekend. We’ll kind of recalibrate things a little bit. Certainly, Bailey’s done a good job. He’s earned playing time. But, how exactly that will go, we’ll talk about that.”

Advertisement

When the Patriots first started to struggle this season, Belichick stood by Jones. But his public support began to wane as Jones and the offense repeatedly erred. Since making the change to Zappe in Week 13, Belichick has yet to formally name him the starting quarterback.

“I’m not going to announce anything, but everybody will be ready to play,” he said. “When the players get a chance to play, they’ll have an opportunity to show they deserve more playing time, or maybe somebody moves ahead of them. We’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick did applaud Zappe for his ability to execute the offense in his two starts, which have resulted in one win and one loss. However, Belichick made sure to note that one player is not responsible for the unit’s success.

“I don’t think you can put it all on one guy, good or bad,” Belichick said. “Certainly a quarterback is a big part of that. I’m not saying that. But, other people have to perform well in addition to that. So, our job and our goal is to get the offensive unit performing well. That includes each player.”

Depth charges

The Patriots temporarily elevated Malik Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster for their past two games, but Cunningham has not taken a snap.

Advertisement

According to Belichick, depth is at the root of the team’s practice squad elevations.

“If you don’t need that depth in the game, then sometimes those players don’t get an opportunity,” Belichick said. “Sometimes those opportunities come in bunches or come in a high number of plays, and sometimes they don’t. But, ultimately, it’s not about trying to get players plays and playing time; it’s about trying to win the game and trying to do what’s best for the team.”

Practice squad players are allowed to be elevated to the active roster three times per season before they must sign an NFL contract in order to be available on game day. Cunningham has one temporary elevation remaining.

“For Malik and everybody else, all the practice squad players, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity to prepare to be active, and then when those opportunities come, take advantage of them,” Belichick said. “But, we can’t control those. It’s not a preseason game where you allocate playing time to certain individuals at certain points in time. You competitively try to win the game, and that’s what we try to do.”

Saturday plans

Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will both be special guests for ESPN’s “College GameDay” program ahead of the Army-Navy game on Saturday. Belichick, whose appreciation for the Navy is well documented, called the opportunity to attend the game “a nice luxury.”

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Belichick said. “I think it will be a great classic event for this region. There’s really nothing like Army-Navy. I’ve been in a lot of big games. I’ve seen a lot of big games, both collegiately and professionally, but Army-Navy is special.”

Advertisement

Elliss in, Montgomery out

The Patriots claimed linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers from Philadelphia on Friday, releasing running back Ty Montgomery II. The 24-year-old Elliss had 18 tackles in 12 games for the Eagles this season, after playing in nine (including three in their run to the Super Bowl) last year. Montgomery, 30, was in his second year with the Patriots, having played in all 13 games. He totaled three rushing attempts for 9 yards, five receptions for 40 yards, and nine kickoff returns for 219 yards.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.