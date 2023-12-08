Missing his left eye, Arlington’s Berj Jimenez has turned his disability into a strength on the wrestling mat

He could have let his opponents’ unease bother him, but he chose to feel empowered instead, compiling a 26-7 record and reaching the Division 1 Central/Metro sectional final.

Berj Jimenez took to the mat in his junior year, a 5-foot-5-inch, 120-pound wrestler with a buzz cut and a bare left eye socket.

Do not look away. Do not break eye contact. He will use it against you.

“I looked like an alien,” Jimenez said. “I’m proud of that.”

The Arlington senior, now two inches taller and wrestling at 126 pounds for his final high school season, draws from the mind-set of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson: if an opponent looks away before the match, he has already won.

“They can’t look me in the eye. They can’t face what I’ve gone through,” Jimenez said. “They can’t look at me without getting awkward, so I know I’m going to win.”

Jimenez was 14 months old when his left eye needed to be removed due to retinoblastoma, a form of cancer.

“ ‘“He’s persevered, he’s overcome, he’s worked hard. No one treats him specially in our program.”’ Arlington wrestling coach Kevin Cummings, on senior Berj Jimenez, who is blind in his left eye

He never had his hand raised in the COVID-delayed 2021 season, and, as the only freshman on the roster, he thought every practice might be the one where he would tell his coaches that he was not cut out for the team. He just never did.

All Jimenez could think of during the ensuing offseason was wrestling, and his devotion to the sport showed in his sophomore year, when he finished third at sectionals.

Arlington wrestling coach Kevin Cummings said senior captain Berj Jimenez has persevered and overcome his disability through his hard work. "No one treats him specially in our program," Cummings said. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“He’s persevered, he’s overcome, he’s worked hard,” said Arlington coach Kevin Cummings. “No one treats him specially in our program.”

Typically, Jimenez would wear a prosthetic eye, but a bout with pink eye removed that option for his junior season. If opponents thought they could take advantage of his disability, some found that not to be the case.

Jimenez realized as he improved that he favored his right side, offensively and defensively. He not only worked to practice defending his left, but he has developed a sense of how and when his opponents will attack by touch.

If they pull away, that can also be a strategic tell.

“When I have my head buried in someone’s stomach, I can feel where their pressure is, and what someone’s going to try to go for,” Jimenez said. “They’re going to hesitate before they push with their muscles.”

Arlington senior captain Berj Jimenez works on his wrestling takedown technique with one of his teammates during a recent practice. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

It was at last year’s sectionals that sparring partner Jake Waldman saw the work coming together.

“His defense was improving a lot,” said Waldman, who graduated last spring. “He had been putting in a lot of work timing his sprawls, when he knew he’d be facing low single shots on his left leg. He was able to get the jump on guys and it worked for him well.”

For Waldman and junior 120-pounder Aki Yamaguchi, sparring with Jimenez has helped them prepare for opponents who get in close and are good at anticipating moves.

“Because he’s hands-on, he’s very strong,” Yamaguchi said. “He tries to be as close as he can to an opponent. I don’t like being in that position, I like to fight from outside the position, but Berj challenges me by putting me in positions I’m not 100 percent comfortable in.”

Added Waldman: “I have to be a lot more quick with my decisions, I have to be quicker in my shots. I can’t reveal too much to him. It helped me be a better wrestler and almost hide what I’m trying to do with guys.”

This winter, Jimenez is the only four-year wrestler on the team, captaining a squad that has grown from 13 members to 60 during his time. Starting 3-4 last season, the Spy Ponders rattled off a 15-1 record in their last 16 duals.

“Berj is a great captain. He’s a great leader on and off the mat,” Cummings said. “He leads by example. Anything we need done, he’s always willing to do it.

“He’s got the respect of his coaches and his teammates, and we’re very proud of him.”

Near falls

▪ In his 34th season, St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa, who has accumulated the most dual meet wins (843) in Massachusetts high school wrestling, plans to retire at the end of the season.

▪ As Methuen coach Bill James continues his rehabilitation from a devastating neck injury suffered at his Salem, N.H., home on Labor Day that left him with no use of his arms and legs, assistant coach John Sughrue is stepping up to lead the defending Merrimack Valley Conference I champs.

The Rangers are dedicating the season to their coach, who will be keeping tabs on their progress from rehab.

“I’m doing it for Bill, but I’m doing it for the kids as well,” Sughrue said. “The way we built this program, it’s one big family. This season is for him; we’re going to make him proud. The kids mean a lot to all of us. We want to make sure the kids can go after their goals and have a normal season.”

▪ If it looked like the Merrimack Valley Conference couldn’t get any tougher, enter Peter Rincan. He was undefeated last year as a freshman at Bedford, N.H., winning the New England championship at 113 pounds.

He transferred to Billerica and will look to do the same at 120 this season, joining a young roster that coach Victor DeJesus is looking to build into a power.

“I think we have a really good team that can compete this year and possibly come home with team trophies,” said DeJesus. “I’m very excited about the team I have.”

• Doughboy Wrestling Club (Lowell) trainee Jude Correa announced on Nov. 30 that he will wrestle collegiately at Michigan.

“I just felt they have the best training partners and they have a legacy of pretty good heavyweights,” said Correa, who will move up to heavyweight in college. “It’s where I want to be. It’ll be the best place to help me get there.”

▪ Here’s the rundown on Saturday’s tournaments:

Salem Blue Devil Classic (Salem High, N.H.).

Devin Ness Memorial (Oliver Ames, Easton).

Kevin Curtis Invitational (Scituate High).

Ashland Early Bird (Ashland High).

Bears Invitational (Athol High).





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.