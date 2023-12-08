Charlie McAvoy didn’t suffer a concussion against Buffalo, with Bruins ‘hopeful’ for Saturday return

McAvoy, the leading scorer among the blue-line corps with three goals and 17 points, is always among the team’s leaders in minutes and plays in every situation. If he’s unable to answer the bell against Arizona, Ian Mitchell would take his spot in the lineup.

“Day to day. We’re hopeful for [Saturday],” Jim Montgomery said following Friday’s practice, in which McAvoy sat out. “I do want to rule out, it’s nothing with the head, it’s upper body, but nothing with the head.”

Charlie McAvoy avoided a concussion in his scary collision with Buffalo’s JJ Peterka on Thursday night, and there is a chance the Bruins top defenseman will be available for Saturday’s matinee with the Coyotes at TD Garden.

Mitchell was paired with Hampus Lindholm in Friday’s practice. Lindholm, another defensive workhorse, would likely see a rise in his minutes at even strength and on special teams.

“Hampus has always shown the ability to step his game up,” said Montgomery, citing the recent four-game stretch McAvoy missed because of a suspension.

The coach said that is a common trait among his defensemen. He referenced the game against the Panthers when the club lost Matt Grzelcyk to injury and McAvoy to ejection. Despite having just four defenders, the Bruins won in overtime.

“I think everybody relishes that. That’s why they’re NHL players,” he said. “They want more minutes, whether it’s Grizzy or it’s [Kevin] Shattenkirk. They all look for the opportunity to play more.”

Lindholm’s offensive production is down this season, with just one goal and 6 points in 24 games, but Montgomery said the statistics can be deceiving.

“He’s not having the finishing plays he did last year, but he’s in the plays like he was last year,” said the coach. “His scoring chance rate is the same for us. Whether he’s the primary-chance person or, more often for a defenseman, the secondary chance. [He’s] part of the reason why we got the chance. We count all those.”

Lindholm said there’s no extra pressure on him or anyone else with McAvoy out of the lineup.

“I think that’s just how it is. You have guys go in and out of the lineup and we have some really good players in this locker room and a system we all trust in,” said Lindholm. “So, I think it’s just an opportunity for everyone else and me included.

“So, I don’t think [his absence] changes much. And of course, Charlie’s a big part of this locker room and this team. And depending on how long he’s out, I think he trusts us taking care of [things] basically for him.”

The other defensive pairings at practice were Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo, and Shattenkirk with Mason Lohrei.

Captain’s on top

Montgomery put Brad Marchand back on the top line with center Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak during the session.

“I’ve always liked that line. Going back to it just because I’m looking for a spark, right? Didn’t like the offense that we generated [the last little while]. It’s just like anything,” Montgomery said. “And part of the reason we split that line up was because of the matchup to who we were playing against.”

Jake DeBrusk, who had been the left wing with Zacha and Pastrnak, skated with Matt Poitras and Danton Heinen. The other lines: Charlie Coyle with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic, and Johnny Beecher with Morgan Geekie and Oskar Steen.

Jakub Lauko was the extra forward.

Swayman back on ice

Jeremy Swayman was back at practice after missing Thursday’s game with an illness. The goalie could get the start against Arizona … Brandon Bussi, who was called up to serve as Linus Ullmark’s backup Thursday, was sent back to Providence … Montgomery said Poitras, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, will get more scheduled days off as the 19-year-old gets used to the rigors of an NHL season. “The plan that we’ve laid out is something that we’re going to have constant dialogue with him, and everybody that was involved [in coming] up with the plan, just to make sure that if we need to tweak it, we’ll tweak it,” he said … After Saturday’s game, the Bruins don’t play again until Wednesday in New Jersey.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.