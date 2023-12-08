EMass wrestling: Here’s 15 athletes to watch on this mat this winter

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — The state’s other returning national champion, the junior heavyweight has been dominant in his first two seasons. The first freshman heavyweight to win All-States (in a 62-0 season), he was first sophomore heavyweight to win New Englands.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — After repeating as New England champion, Blanchette said, simply, “I want three.” A winner at every level, including nationals in an undefeated season last year, there is no reason to believe last year’s Division 1 Wrestler of the Year can’t do it again, at 175 pounds. The Rutgers-bound senior is among the premier high school wrestlers in the nation.

Jayden D’Ambrosio, St. John’s Prep — He fought his way back from a loss in his second bout to take third place at New Englands last year, and will wrestle at 165 pounds as a senior.

Matt Harrold and Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — This Haverhill duo are the only Bay State teammates to both reach the New England finals last season. Harrold, a sophomore at 215 pounds, and Nicolosi, a senior at 165, each have a real shot to win it all this time around.

Dylan Kadish and Freya Munshi, Newton South — Munshi (120 pounds), a repeat girls’ all-state champion, put up an 18-15 record in the regular season last year. Kadish (126) earned third at All-States, also recording a regular season win over the champion Jack Callahan (Tewksbury). The seniors headline a team that earned its first Dual County League title last year.

Drew McGourty, Braintree — His creativity makes him a wrestler to watch in the sense that it’s hard to take your eyes off him. That he is Braintree’s first All-State champion is a good reason too, and he returns as a senior at 150 pounds.

Yandel Morales, Andover — An All-State champion as a freshman, Morales spent the summer representing Puerto Rico on the global stage, earning second place at Pan-Am and placing at Worlds. He’ll be the one to beat at 126 as a sophomore.

Nora Quitt, Ashland — The first Clocker to win an All-State title, Quitt went undefeated against girls and 19-15 against boys. She returns at either 138 or 144 for her senior season.

Peter Rincan, Billerica — He swept the season and postseason last winter representing Bedford, N.H., culminating in a New England championship at 113 pounds. The sophomore transfer will be a force in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

James and Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — Sid, a junior, became the first in state history to win New England titles in his first two high school seasons, finishing second at nationals. He returns at 138, with his brother, a sophomore state champion, bumping up to 144.

Jayden and Michael Toppan, Gloucester — The terrific twins nearly pulled off back-to-back All-State titles last year. Michael fell a point short before Jayden won it. The first two Fishermen to reach 100 wins before their senior year, they return at 190 (Michael) and 215 pounds (Jayden).

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.