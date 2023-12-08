Expect usual ground-heavy attacks as Army seeks a trophy, and .500, against Navy on Saturday

While Navy leads the series, 62-54-7, the momentum has shifted, with Army winning five of the last seven following Navy’s stretch of 14 wins in a row from 2002-15. Head coach Jeff Monken is 5-4 against Navy, including last year’s 20-17 win in double overtime.

It’s been more than a decade in the making, but the Army-Navy game is finally being played at Gillette Stadium on Saturday . It marks just the third time in the 124 iterations of the rivalry that the game will be played outside the Mid-Atlantic region, after the teams squared off at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1926 and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in 1983.

He will have a new counterpart across the field Saturday. After Navy went 11-23 from 2020-22, the program fired Ken Niumatalolo, who had served as head coach for 15 seasons. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk didn’t look far for a replacement, choosing to promote defensive coordinator Brian Newberry.

It did not appear likely the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — awarded annually to the winner of the triangular rivalry between the three service academies in FBS — would be on the line this weekend after Navy lost to defending champion Air Force, 17-6, on Oct. 21. The Black Knights were drubbed by LSU, 62-0, that same day, then lost the following week at home to UMass to fall to 2-6.

But Army won its next three, beginning with a 23-3 upset at Air Force on Nov. 4 to hand the 17th-ranked Falcons their first loss. Another win Saturday would give Army (5-6) its first outright Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 2020. A win by Navy (5-6) would put all three at 1-1, with the trophy sticking with the Falcons.

Newberry hopes the Midshipmen can correct their mistakes from the loss to Air Force. The defense held the Falcons in check for the most part, but gave up a 94-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Navy was never able to recover.

“We can’t give them any gifts,” said Newberry. “When you go back and look at the Air Force game, really that was the difference in the game. One huge, explosive play in this game can get you beat.”

Giving up big plays might not be a concern if Army takes the same offensive approach as it did last time out, a 28-21 win over Coastal Carolina. Eschewing the shotgun and operating under center, the Black Knights kept the ball on the ground, rushing for 365 yards on 62 carries to dominate the time of possession, 39:51 to 20:09.

Running back Tyson Riley, used as a tight end for much of the season, had 112 yards on 12 carries, while quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 94 yards on 22 attempts. He has passed 859 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 817 yards and seven scores.

Monken was not about to reveal whether Daily would be in shotgun or under center this week, but he did not sound inclined to switch things up. Expect the Black Knights will keep the ball on the ground either way.

“I don’t how many wrinkles we can come up with,” said Monken. “I think the best way to win is to do what we do best, and try to do the things that we’ve practiced all year long.”

Xavier Arline is one of four players to see time at quarterback this season for Navy, which averages fewer than 16 pass attempts per game. Mitchell Leff/Getty

Navy also prefers to keep the ball on the ground, running the triple option and averaging 200.5 yards per game, 13th-most in the nation. (Army is ninth with 208.3.) But against Air Force, the offense sputtered and failed to sustain drives, converting just three of 17 third-down attempts.

Freshman Braxton Woodson got the start, but was replaced by senior Tai Lavatai in the fourth quarter. Neither will get the nod Saturday, as Navy will go with senior Xavier Arline to open the game, although Lavatai and Woodson could see time behind center as well.

Arline started the season fourth on the depth chart, having missed time in the spring because of an injury, as well as playing on the lacrosse team. He was moved to slotback in the preseason, but returned to quarterback in the Midshipmen’s last four games.

“One thing I never did was stop believing in myself,” said Arline. “I kept fighting, no matter where I was. Whether it was off the field, or in practice, I kept on giving it everything I had every single day and tried to bring everything I could to this team in a positive manner.”

He set a Navy record for completion percentage in a game, completing 10 of 11 passes (90.9 percent) for 102 yards in a 10-0 win over East Carolina on Nov. 18. But he’s also been effective on the ground, as was the case in the 31-6 win over UAB on Nov. 11, when he rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries.

Arline will face a stiff challenge against an Army defense led by linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, who talked about the possibility of bringing the trophy back to West Point for the first time since his freshman season.

“It’s really exciting,” said Ciarlo, a captain on this year’s squad. “Being able to end our career with the CIC trophy would be great for the team and the organization. We’re excited to hopefully bring it back to school.”

Game day timeline

• 12:10 p.m. — March-on of the Brigade of Midshipmen

• 12:40 p.m. — March-on of the Corps of Cadets

• 2:45 p.m. — Service Academy exchange of midshipmen and cadets who are spending the semester at their rival school

• 2:48 p.m. — Golden Knights and Leap Frogs (weather permitting)

• 3:01 p.m. — National anthem, will be sung by the glee clubs from both institutions

• 3:05 p.m. — Navy flyover will take place when the Mids take the field.

• 3:05:45 p.m. — Army flyover will take place when the Black Knights take the field.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.