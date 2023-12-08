Jaeden Zackery, Quinten Post help Boston College men’s basketball overpower Holy Cross

Jaeden Zackery had 18 points and Quinten Post scored all 12 of his points after halftime and finished with a double-double to help Boston College pull away for a 95-64 victory over visiting Holy Cross on Friday night in Chestnut Hill.

Zackery made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for Boston College (7-3), adding 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Post had 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and a career-high 6 steals. Post made 5 of 6 shots after halftime to help the Eagles turn a 33-31 lead into a rout.

Mason Madsen sank 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 17 off the bench for Boston College. Devin McGlockton finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Donald Hand Jr. and fellow reserve Claudell Harris Jr. scored 13 and 10, respectively.