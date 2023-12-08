Knicks at Celtics: With the In-Season Tournament in the rear-view, a familiar foe visits Boston

The Celtics have an unbeaten home record to defend, and perhaps some bruised egos to build up after dropping out of the In-Season Tournament with a loss to Indiana Monday.
The Celtics have beaten the Knicks twice already this year, starting with a 108-104 victory in New York on Oct. 25 to kick off the season.
Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who was instrumental in that season-opening win — his 30 points were the most by any player making his Boston debut — is expected to return to the lineup Friday. He missed the Celtics’ last four games with a left calf injury.
Here’s your preview.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -7. O/U: 220.5.
Knicks
Season record: 12-8. vs. spread: 11-8, 1 push. Over/under: 10-10
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3
Celtics
Season record: 15-5. vs. spread: 8-10, 2 pushes. Over/under: 9-11
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
Team statistics
Points per game: New York 111.5, Boston 116.5
Points allowed per game: New York 107.5, Boston 108.1
Field goal percentage: New York .448, Boston .474
Opponent field goal percentage: New York .473, Boston .441
3-point percentage: New York .375, Boston .362
Opponent 3-point percentage: New York .370, Boston .362
Stat of the day: The Celtics are shooting a league-leading 37.3 percent from the 3-point line when four seconds or fewer remain on the shot clock. Ten teams are shooting 25 percent or worse in these situations.
Notes: Jayson Tatum contributed 32 points and 12 rebounds on Monday as Boston dropped a 122-112 decision to the Pacers in an In-Season Tournament quarterfinal. The setback meant that the Celtics would be staying home for their next game, as opposed to traveling west to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the tournament. “I wanted to [expletive] go to Vegas,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to go home. I wanted to go to Vegas. Next year, I guess.” ... Against the Bucks on Monday, Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 41 points in a 146-122 loss to Milwaukee. The Knicks had won three in a row and 10 of 13 prior to the loss. ... In Monday’s loss, the Knicks allowed the Bucks to shoot a robust 60.4 percent from the floor and 60.5 percent from 3-point range. ... RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley each had 24 points in the season-opening loss to the Celtics.
