Knicks at Celtics: With the In-Season Tournament in the rear-view, a familiar foe visits Boston

The Celtics have an unbeaten home record to defend, and perhaps some bruised egos to build up after dropping out of the In-Season Tournament with a loss to Indiana Monday.

The Celtics have beaten the Knicks twice already this year, starting with a 108-104 victory in New York on Oct. 25 to kick off the season.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who was instrumental in that season-opening win — his 30 points were the most by any player making his Boston debut — is expected to return to the lineup Friday. He missed the Celtics’ last four games with a left calf injury.