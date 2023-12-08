Medway’s Zack DiGregorio helps give USA Luge its first World Cup doubles win in 18 years

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Zach DiGregorio, of Medway, and Sean Hollander gave the United States its first luge World Cup doubles gold medal in nearly 18 years Friday, winning the opening race of the season at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

DiGregorio and Hollander had the second-fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 27.630 seconds. That was 0.052 seconds better than the Austrian sled of Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl, who had the lead after Run 1 but had just the seventh-best time in the second heat.