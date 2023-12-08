Football hasn’t been fun for the Patriots recently. That all changed on Thursday night.

PITTSBURGH — As Patriots players made their way from the field to the visiting locker room Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, few could suppress their excitement.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott let out an extended “Woo!”

Moments later, linebacker Jahlani Tavai came running in with an emphatic “Let’s [expletive] go!” Nose tackle Davon Godchaux shouted out all three units, commending the offense, defense, and special teams on his way in. Quarterback Bailey Zappe couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

The good vibes carried over to the locker room, where the Patriots celebrated a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed their first collective “AW YEAH!” since Week 7 against Buffalo. The team relished the hard-fought win, which have been hard to come by in a season marred by disappointment.

“Locker rooms are fun when you win,” Andrews said. “Everybody says you want to have fun, you want to have fun. You have fun by winning. That’s what’s fun.”

Just last week, the Patriots didn’t score a single point against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have surrendered the second-most passing yards in the NFL this year. Two weeks ago, they lost to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants, who join them at the bottom of the league in average points per game and other important offensive statistical categories.

Thursday night, though, spotlighted a different Patriots team, one that was capable of not only moving the football but also finding the end zone.

“I think we’ve been through a lot these past couple of weeks,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “For us, especially as an offense, to put points on the board, to help our defense out, there was so much relief for a lot of the guys.”

New England’s offense appeared even less imposing than usual headed into kickoff, operating without running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder). Conor McDermott started in place of left tackle Trent Brown, who has been dealing with multiple injuries.

But Zappe and the Patriots wasted no time in asserting themselves, as they found the end zone on their opening possession for the first time all season. The 11-yard score by Elliott — just the second touchdown New England has registered in over a month — capped a methodical eight-play, 75-yard drive.

“It was kind of a weight off our back once we scored,” Zappe said. “It just kind of went from there. It was exciting.”

The 24-year-old Zappe stepped up in his second start of the season, playing with infectious levels of confidence and demonstrating a much stronger pocket presence than his predecessor Mac Jones. He completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts (67.9 percent) for 240 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 115.2.

Smith-Schuster turned back the clock with a season-high 90 receiving yards. Elliott had no problem shouldering the load out of the backfield, with 22 carries for 68 yards and seven receptions for another 72 yards. And Henry celebrated his 29th birthday with two touchdowns.

The offense turned in its best half of the season. They looked functional. They weren’t afraid to air the ball out deep, as Zappe and Smith-Schuster connected for New England’s first completion of more than 30 air yards this season.

Ezekiel Elliott shouldered the load at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson out. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

With the improved production, the Patriots played complementary football. When safety Jabrill Peppers picked off Mitch Tribusky to give the offense possession at Pittsburgh’s 11-yard line, Zappe found Henry in the back of the end zone two plays later for a score.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Smith-Schuster said. “You get a pick by Peppers, you throw a touchdown to Henry. That right there changed the whole momentum.”

The Patriots entered halftime with a 21-10 lead, eclipsing 20 points for just the second time this season. The offense stagnated in the second half, gaining no more than 21 yards on a single drive, but the first-half explosion proved to be enough.

“There’s things we need to clean up in the second half that we didn’t do very well, personally me,” Zappe said. “But it was great to win. It’s a great feeling.”

Playing 60 minutes of high-level football still was too tall a task for the 2023 Patriots.

The second half featured a number of miscues, from an tipped interception by Zappe to a blocked punt that gave the Steelers the ball at New England’s 26-yard line.

The defense also may have gotten away with an offsides penalty on a punt formation late in the fourth quarter. The referees ended up flagging Pittsburgh’s long snapper Christian Kuntz, though the Steelers argued Tavai jumped first. The false start on Kuntz was Pittsburgh’s lone penalty of the game, while the Patriots committed seven for a loss of 59 yards.

For all of New England’s second-half blunders, however, they managed to hang on when they needed to. The defense held firm on fourth down after Zappe’s interception and then again later in the fourth quarter to prevent a potentially game-tying field goal attempt.

The offense didn’t even enter Pittsburgh territory in the second half until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter.

In a year featuring seven one-score losses, the bright spots have been few and far between for this 3-10 squad. So to finally end up on the other side? After weeks of preaching they’d stay the course and continue to fight for wins? The Patriots sure couldn’t help but appreciate the feeling.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will pose quite the challenge in 10 days, but the Patriots aren’t thinking about that just yet.

“We can move on and get ready for next week,” Zappe said, “But, for right now, we’re going to celebrate this one.”

