Patriots catch big break in fourth quarter with controversial false-start call on Steelers

When the whistle blew, Tavai reacted as if he knew he would be the reason the Steelers would be gifted a first down and the chance to drive down and score. Pittsburgh players on the field celebrated.

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai appeared to jump at the line with under five minutes to play and the Steelers about to punt the ball away from their own 38.

PITTSBURGH — The Patriots caught a lucky break late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night.

But instead, the false-start penalty was called on Steelers longsnapper Christian Kuntz. The team was stunned.

“I was given an explanation,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I don’t know that I agree with it, but I was given an explanation.”

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky saw the same thing Tomlin did.

“I just watched the Patriots player reaction and you could see that he felt like he was offsides,” he said. “So to me it seemed like that he was, just based on his reaction. Kuntz didn’t seem like he did anything different to me, but we don’t talk about that.”

The officials did not release a pool report. The Patriots held on to win, 21-18, despite getting shut out in the second half. New England moves to 3-10 on the season.

