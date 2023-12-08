Technically speaking, Jaylen Brown didn’t expect to get ejected

“I wish I would have gotten my money’s worth,” he said. “I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting. Maybe a tussle with some, you know, guys get folded up, go to the ground. Not some over-emotional ref who had a bad day. What I’m most upset about is, I should have gotten my [expletive] money’s worth.”

Afterward, Brown was frustrated and confused by the ejection, which he did not feel was warranted.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is in his eighth NBA season, and entering Friday’s game against the Knicks he had never been ejected from a game. That streak ended when he was tossed by crew chief Mark Lindsay after collecting two consecutive technical fouls with 7 minutes, 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 133-123 win.

Brown was called for a hand-check foul, his fifth, while guarding Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. He voiced his displeasure and directed an expletive at the referee afterward, leading to the first technical. Then he went to the bench because of his foul trouble, and moments later Lindsay threw him out of the game from about 40 feet away.

According to Lindsay said in a pool interview after the game, “The second technical foul was called for a wave-off directed at the official which, under the respect of the game guidelines, is considered an overt gesture and an unsportsmanlike act.”

Brown said he was surprised by the second technical and he believed that Lindsay crossed the line.

“That for sure has to do with somebody having their emotions too involved in whatever else is going on, and they’re accessing their power with technical fouls,” he said. “I ain’t going to comment on officiating in general, but I am going to comment on this guy in particular tonight. I thought it was [expletive].”

Brown registered 17 points and four assists before being ejected.

Third things first

The Celtics know that if they are to turn this ­into a truly successful season, they’ll need to maintain a high level of consistency. But so far it has been a struggle to do that over the course of a game.

Boston has been a dominant first-half team this season before regressing after the break, with the most substantial struggles arriving during the third quarter.

“We have to recognize our weaknesses,” said center Kristaps Porzingis, who returned Friday with a 21-point effort after missing four games with a calf strain. “If we have a tendency to come out slow in the third, that’s what we’ve got to focus on. Do not come out slow in the third. It’s as simple as that, you know?

“But we have to recognize that at first. If we don’t recognize it and let it slide, then those bad habits can form.”

Entering Friday, the Celtics were outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per 100 possessions in the first half this season, and they were outscored by 0.1 points per 100 possessions in the second.

The Celtics enjoyed another dominant half Friday, putting up 74 points and leading the Knicks by 9 at the break. And thanks to Derrick White’s 8 points and three assists, the Celtics won the third quarter, 35-30, en route to victory.

Taking the fifth

Friday’s game was added to the schedule as the Celtics’ 82nd game after they were eliminated by the Pacers in the quarter­finals of the In-Season Tournament on Monday. The Celtics will play the Knicks and Pacers five times apiece this year.

“We didn’t know who we were playing until [Tuesday] night when the Knicks lost [to the Bucks],” Celtics forward Sam Hauser said. “So that’s a little bit different.”

Starts and stops

The Knicks adjusted their starting lineup Friday, inserting guard Donte DiVincenzo for the struggling Quentin Grimes.

In the end, Grimes out-played DiVincenzo, with 13 points in 19 minutes off the bench, while DiVincenzo finished with 6 points in 22 minutes.

