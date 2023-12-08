Six Palestinians are killed in the Israeli military’s latest West Bank raid, health officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces stormed into a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday to arrest suspected Palestinian militants, unleashing fighting with local gunmen in which six Palestinians were killed, health officials said.

Among the dead were a 14-year-old boy and the founder of the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Thousands of men poured into the streets for their funeral, chanting with the bodies held aloft while masked militants opened fire into the air.

Israeli undercover forces sneaked into the Faraa camp near the northern town of Tubas on Friday morning and set up sniper positions on top of buildings, residents said.