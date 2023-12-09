Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Two redheads and four red-breasted mergansers at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, a lingering osprey at Stevens Pond in Monterey, 20 Northern shovelers, a long-tailed duck, and three white-winged scoters at Laurel Lake in Lee, a greater white-fronted goose, a snow goose, and a cackling goose at Smiley’s Pond in South Egremont, and six red crossbills near the Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams.

A fairly quiet week with the most outstanding reports being a flock of 24 sandhill cranes in flight over Townsend, single ash-throated flycatchers in Cambridge and Rockport, a greater white-fronted goose in South Egremont, at tufted duck at Nantucket, and a migrating golden eagle at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton.

Bristol County: A continuing clapper rail at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, and at Town Beach on West Island in Fairhaven there were two great egrets and a short-eared owl.

Cape Cod: At Race Point in Provincetown, a king eider, a Pacific loon, two common terns, a black-headed gull, six thick-billed murres, and 66 common murres. On Race Point Road in Provincetown, a Western kingbird was spotted. Three willets continued to be seen at Forest Beach in Chatham, and at Morris Island in Chatham an American oystercatcher and a long-billed dowitcher. At High Head in Truro a rough-legged hawk, and three great egrets and a Nashville warbler at Long Pasture WIldlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid. A blue-gray gnatcatcher was spotted near Depot Pond in Eastham.

Essex County: A continuing ash-throated flycatcher and a white-eyed vireo at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, along with four red crossbills, 20 laughing gulls in Beverly, and five white-rumped sandpipers, a common gallinule, a common yellowthroat, and eight red crossbills at Plum Island.

Franklin County: A red-throated loon and three lesser scaup at Barton Cove in Gill, two red-breasted mergansers at Lake Mattawa in Orange, and an Eastern phoebe in Leverett.

Hampshire County: A Lapland longspur near Great Pond in Hatfield, where a ruby-crowned kinglet was also spotted, two marsh wrens at the Fitzgerald Lake Conservation Area in Northampton, and eight continuing pine warblers near the Quabbin Reservoir Headquarters building in Belchertown.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two Northern shovelers and a Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, five laughing gulls, 36 tree swallows, and a common raven at Aquinnah, and a willet observed from West Basin Road in Chilmark.

Middlesex County: A flock of 24 sandhill cranes in flight at Squannacook River Wildlife Management Area in Townsend, a continuing ash-throated flycatcher at Danehy Park in Cambridge, a yellow-breasted chat and a white-crowned sparrow at Nahanton Park in Newton, three orange-crowned warblers and a house wren at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a clay-colored sparrow at Weston Station Pond in Weston, and Eastern phoebe at Upper Vine Brook Conservation Area in Lexington.

Nantucket: Nine great egrets at Great Point, three at Hummock Pond, and a single at Sesachacha Pond, a tufted duck at Long Pond, a Western kingbird see along Hummock Pond Road, four American oystercatchers at the UMass Field Station, and a black-and-white warbler at an undisclosed location.

Norfolk County: Three great egrets at the Sailor’s Home Pond in Quincy, a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, a laughing gull and a black guillemot at Sandy Beach in Cohasset, and a continuing Wilson’s warbler at Hall’s Pond in Brookline.

Plymouth County: A snowy egret at Nelson Beach in Plymouth, a laughing gull at Green Harbor in Marshfield and two more in Hull, two greater yellowlegs in Duxbury, and a great egret at Broad Cove in Hingham, a house wren, a clay-colored sparrow, and a vesper sparrow at the Nemasket Trail in Plympton, Eastern phoebes were tallied at the great river preserve in Bridgewater and the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Manomet.

Suffolk County: A pileated woodpecker at Allandale Woods in West Roxbury, two Virginia rails, a Wilson’s warbler, a gray catbird, a clay-colored sparrow, a dickcissel, and a yellow-headed blackbird among a large flock of red-winged blackbirds at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, three greater yellowlegs, four black-bellied plovers, and a black-headed gull at Crystal Cove in Winthrop, two snowy egrets at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a rough-legged hawk at Boston Logan International Airport, a yellow-breasted chat at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, a continuing lark sparrow at Forest Hills Cemetery, a Cape May warbler at Franklin Park, a Baltimore oriole at the Arnold Arboretum, and a black-and-white warbler in the Fenway Victory Gardens.

Worcester County: A surf scoter at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, 15 red crossbills at Quabbin gate 43 in Hardwick, two orange-crowned warblers at the Coes Reservoir in Worcester, a migrating golden eagle at Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, and a long-tailed duck and an Iceland gull at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.