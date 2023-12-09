Boston police, fire and special civilian honored for bravery

Mayor Michelle Wu, members of the command staff, and community partners all joined together to present the awards.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox presented commendations to first responders involved in ” multiple incidents involving the apprehension of violent suspects, lifesaving tactics, data tracking, and youth connect programs,” the department said in a statement.

Police officers, a firefighter and a beloved community leader were honored for their bravery during a commendation ceremony Friday morning at Florian Hall in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Among those who were honored was Boston Fire Lieutenant Henry Perkins, of the fire education division, Boston fire said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He saved the life of a woman who suddenly stopped breathing during a community meeting.

Advertisement

Boston police were meeting with a well-known community member known as Miss Myrtle when she sat down in her chair and had a medical emergency, police said.

Perkins and the officers “acted quickly to administer life saving measures,” police said.

Miss Myrtle took ill at the start of a recent Apple Grove Community Group meeting in Mattapan, according to a video of the ceremony posted by Boston police.

Perkins and officers saw Miss Myrtle become unresponsive, guided her to the ground, and performed CPR. They also used an automated external defibrillator to administer a shock, police said. After administering the shock, they were able to detect a pulse and EMS crews took Miss Myrtle to the hospital.

Miss Myrtle attended Friday’s ceremony and said that if it wasn’t for Perkins and the officers, she wouldn’t be here today.

“I personally feel that God brought me back because there is something he wants me to do,” Miss Myrtle said. “He has work for me, and it might be for anybody sitting out there, but I’m going to do my best and it’s going to come from my heart.”

Advertisement

Mayor Wu presented Miss Myrtle with a bouquet of roses. And Boston police gave her the nickname “Charlie Charlie 2,” a play on “Charlie, Charlie 1″ the code name for the district 1 police captain.

“These actions by our officers are an example of the amazing work the men and women of the Boston Police Department do on a daily basis,” police said in the statement. “We congratulate all who were honored and thank you for your service!”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.