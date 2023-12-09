Investigation underway after body of infant found at Fort Taber in New Bedford

Authorities are investigating after the body of an infant was found Saturday afternoon at Fort Taber in New Bedford, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

New Bedford police went to Fort Taber at about 12:40 p.m. after an adult walking along a path by the water found a blanket nearby and “detected an odor of decay,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Upon arrival police located the body of a decomposing infant in the blanket first discovered by the adult walker,” the statement said.