Pope Francis names priest from Brazil as Boston auxiliary bishop

Pope Francis has named a Brazilian priest, who has served at parishes in Cambridge and Lowell, as auxiliary bishop to assist Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, the archdiocese said Saturday.

The Rev. Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, 47, currently works as episcopal vicar for the central region of the Archdiocese of Boston, as well as secretary for evangelization and discipleship, and will be ordained as auxiliary bishop early next year, according to a statement from the church.

“He offers a shepherd’s heart and a wide range of experiences that have prepared him for this new role in the life of the Church,” O’Malley said in a statement. “His theological background, extensive parish experience, and ministry with the ethnic community clearly appealed to the Holy Father [Pope Francis] in making this appointment.”