Pope Francis names priest from Brazil as Boston auxiliary bishop

Pope Francis has named a Brazilian priest, who has served at parishes in Cambridge and Lowell, as auxiliary bishop to assist Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, the archdiocese said Saturday.
The Rev. Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, 47, currently works as episcopal vicar for the central region of the Archdiocese of Boston, as well as secretary for evangelization and discipleship, and will be ordained as auxiliary bishop early next year, according to a statement from the church.
“He offers a shepherd’s heart and a wide range of experiences that have prepared him for this new role in the life of the Church,” O’Malley said in a statement. “His theological background, extensive parish experience, and ministry with the ethnic community clearly appealed to the Holy Father [Pope Francis] in making this appointment.”
Barbosa was born in Adamantina, Brazil, and was ordained as a priest in 2007 in the Diocese of Bauru, the church said. He speaks Spanish, in addition to English and Portuguese.
In Cambridge, he served at the St. Anthony of Padua and St. Francis of Assisi parishes, according to the statement. In Lowell, Barbosa served at Holy Family, Immaculate Conception, and St, Anthony of Padua parishes.
Barbosa attended Boston College’s School of Theology and Ministry, in addition to several universities in Brazil, the church said. He is a trained psychologist, who has psychology and philosophy degrees as well, according to the church.
O’Malley will ordain Barbosa as auxiliary bishop on Feb. 3 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, the statement said.
