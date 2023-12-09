Suspect in Brockton death of woman found with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Brockton man suspected of killing a Connecticut woman on Friday in Brockton has been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Brockton police found Gelson Fernandes, 29, at the scene of the homicide, 17 Nason St., after receiving a 911 call shortly after midnight Friday reporting a man lying face down in the street, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a phone interview .

Fernandes was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, Cruz said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.