Suspect in Brockton death of woman found with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Brockton man suspected of killing a Connecticut woman on Friday in Brockton has been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Brockton police found Gelson Fernandes, 29, at the scene of the homicide, 17 Nason St., after receiving a 911 call shortly after midnight Friday reporting a man lying face down in the street, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a phone interview .
Fernandes was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, Cruz said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A warrant was out for his arrest Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Stephanie Beatty, 22, of Norwich, according to a previous statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Cruz’s office had said she and Fernandes “were previously acquainted.” Stone declined to elaborate on their relationship Saturday.
Beatty was found in a parked car on Nason Street suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Friday’s statement.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Stone said.
Police urged anyone with information to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0200.
