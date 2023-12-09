UPenn president resigns after answers to Congress about antisemitism on campus draw sharp criticism

The blowback focused on a line of questioning from Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who repeatedly asked the school presidents whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate their campus codes of conduct.

Liz Magill’s resignation was announced in a message Saturday sent to the UPenn community by Scott L. Bok, chairman of the university’s board of trustees.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania has resigned after several days of furious reaction to her testimony before a congressional hearing Tuesday on campus antisemitism where she, and the heads of Harvard and MIT, offered equivocal responses to a question about whether calls for genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules.

“If the speech turns into conduct it can be harassment, yes,” Pressed further, Magill told Stefanik, “It is a context-dependent decision, congresswoman.”

Since then, Magill had faced mounting pressure to step down. One donor threatened to withdraw a gift to the university worth approximately $100 million, and cited Magill’s testimony as a cause. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called Magill’s testimony “shameful” and had urged the UPenn board to meet promptly and discuss whether her Magill’s remarks were consistent with the university’s values.

A day after the hearing, Magill addressed the criticism, saying in a video that she would consider a call for the genocide of Jewish people to be harassment or intimidation and that Penn’s policies need to be “clarified and evaluated.”

On Friday, more than 70 members of Congress demanded in a letter that Magill, as well as Harvard University president Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth resign.

Late Thursday, the executive committee of the MIT Corporation, the school’s governing board, issued a vote of confidence in Kornbluth, saying she had the committee’s “full and unreserved support.”

As of Saturday evening, the Harvard Corporation had not issued a statement about Gay.

Magill will remain a faculty member of UPenn’s law school, according to Bok’s message.

She had previously been under fire from some donors and alumni earlier in the this fall after a Palestinian literary arts festival held on campus in September featured speakers whose past statements about Israel had drawn accusations of antisemitism.

In an interview with the Harvard Crimson Friday, Harvard’s student newspaper, Gay apologized for her testimony.

“I am sorry,” Gay told the Crimson on Thursday. “Words matter.”

“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” she said. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

The furor over the testimony comes at a time of rising concerns over campus antisemitism and heated debate over free expression on campus after the attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Some Jewish students have said the activist fervor has spilled over into generalized animus against Jews. Many protests have featured controversial slogans that some view as calls for righteous resistance to Israeli oppression of Palestinians and that others understand as calls for violence against Jews and Israeli civilians.

The campuses of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn have been roiled by disruptive student demonstrations and debates about whether the schools should enforce limits on controversial speech. At Harvard and UPenn, the controversies began after Gay and Magill faced intense criticism from prominent alumni and politicians for their initial statements about the Oct. 7 attack

A Harvard spokesperson said 23 students are facing disciplinary action for incidents related to tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. On Nov. 29, Harvard student activists organized a demonstration to oppose Israel’s war in Gaza and to show solidarity with three Palestinian college students who were shot in Burlington, Vt., last month while wearing keffiyehs, a traditional Palestinian scarf.

Protesters entered at least three classrooms with megaphones and urged students to walk out. “Don’t sit there and be complicit. This university is complicit in genocide,” one student said through a megaphone inside a lecture hall, according to video seen by the Globe.

