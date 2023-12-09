Phillips Andover’s Tam Gavenas, Westford Academy’s Paul Bergeron finish among top 10 at Foot Locker Cross-Country Championships

Drew Griffith, a senior from Butler High (Pa.), broke away in the final downhill for a 15:06.9 finish to capture the boys’ championship.

Competing against the nation’s best Saturday at the 44th annual Foot Locker Cross-Country Championships, Gavenas and Bergeron legged out top-10 finishes at Balboa Park in San Diego, with Gavenas completing the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 16.16 seconds for third overall, and Bergeron (15:23.3) placing seventh. Both had finished outside the top 15 last December.

For the past four months, Phillips Andover junior Tam Gavenas and Westford Academy senior Paul Bergeron tore through trails and Bay State cross-country competition.

“When I saw the hills again this year, I thought, ‘OK, I can do this,’ ” said Gavenas, who cut 33 seconds off his finish from 2022.

“It’s not as hard. It’s not a different challenge. It’s just all in my head. I worked on the hills as my coach back at Andover, and he said, ‘This is within your capacity. You don’t have to be afraid.’ ”

The Stanford-bound Bergeron was intent on pacing himself from the start of the race, but was pushed to the brink at Balboa’s infamous steep hill, which the course runs through twice.

“That Balboa Hill on that far loop is brutal — I don’t know if I’ve seen that in Mass. before. It’s honestly like a wall,” Bergeron said. “When you’re coming down the final half-mile and going up that hill again, it’s all toughness at that point . . . but I tried to remember that everyone is hurting, and I was able to hang tough.”

While Bergeron hoped to end decorated high school cross-country career with a national title, he’s still content with a top 10 finish.

“To compete on a national level is a really special feeling,” Bergeron said. “Obviously, everyone wants to race hard, and not everyone’s gonna have their day . . . I think I’m happy walking away with it. It wasn’t the best day I could have possibly had, but can’t be too mad about it.”

In the girls’ race, Ellie Shea, a Belmont High senior who competes for the Waltham-based Emerging Elites club team, finished 14th (17:56.5), a bit off her second-place time (16:55.1) last year.

She had run just one cross-country race this fall — the Northeast Regional two weeks ago at Franklin Park.

“I just wanted to go in and get another race under my belt,” Shea said. “I’m just starting up my season, aiming for the U20 Cross-Country championships in Virginia [in January]. So it was a tough day a little bit, but I had fun and it was an awesome experience.”

San Antonio’s Elizabeth Leachman won by recording the ninth-fastest time on the championship course (16:50.7), the second best for a sophomore.

Two other Bay Staters also competed. Bergeron’s teammate, Westford Academy junior Jack Graffeo, was 30th with his 15:59.9 clocking. Cambridge junior Aoife Shovlin (18:49.7) placed 32nd in the girls’ race.

“I think there’s a lot I could have done to run out better,” Graffeo said. “Obviously, it wasn’t my greatest race but just getting out here was a great experience . . . having the knowledge of the course and just how I can run it better and smarter will be such an advantage over first-timers [next year.]”

