Live updates: ‘College Gameday,’ Army-Navy Game come to Gillette Stadium

The teams enter Saturday with identical 5-6 records, but Army is on the upswing, riding a three-game winning streak, salvaging its season after losing five in a row. Expect the usual ground-heavy attack by both teams; here’s a preview.

“America’s Game” rarely heads on the road. But Foxborough is the first stop on a five-year, five-city tour bringing the Midshipmen and Black Knights to iconic locations around the country.

One of college football’s oldest and most enduring rivalries is coming to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, as the 124th edition of the Army-Navy game kicks off in Foxborough for the first time.

The two service academies kick off at 3 p.m. on CBS. ESPN’s “College Gameday” will air from Gillette Stadium on ESPN from 10 a.m. to noon. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be the guest picker.

We’ll be offering live updates throughout the day. Follow along below.

Read more Army-Navy stories here

Why 194 Naval Academy midshipmen ran a game ball from Annapolis, Md., to Gillette Stadium — 10:45 a.m.

Andrew Bacilek agreed to the challenge before he knew just how difficult it would be.

When he was a Naval Academy junior, Bacilek was named the executive officer of the 13th Company’s 2022 ball run, an annual event when Navy undergraduates run a game ball from the Naval Academy to the site of the Army-Navy football game. His position meant that he was in line to be the commander the following year and would be responsible for planning and coordinating the 2023 ball run.

Little did he know that the 2023 Army-Navy game would be played at Gillette Stadium, and Bacilek would have to figure out how nearly 200 members of his company would run 458 miles from Annapolis, Md., to Foxborough — the longest ball run in history.

“They said the game’s going to be in Foxborough, and I was like, ‘It can’t be that much different. It can’t be that bad,’” Bacilek said. “Man, was I wrong.”

The logistics, which Bacilek has been planning since January, are dizzying. Bacilek, 21, and his team of seven other midshipmen coordinated with state and local law enforcement agencies across seven states, set up four overnight shelter locations in community centers and fire stations, mapped out the nearly 500-mile route, and divided a team of 194 current and former members of the 13th Company into relay-style teams that would run segments of 8-12 miles over four days.



Tickets costing more than Taylor Swift? Inside the big demand and years of planning to bring Army-Navy to Gillette. — 10:30 a.m.

Traveling together and safely spaced, a highway convoy of 95 buses carrying thousands of cadets and midshipmen to Gillette Stadium for Saturday’s Army-Navy game would stretch for more than 5 miles.

A list of logistics, ceremonial trappings, and legwork that went into bringing the two-day annual extravaganza to New England for the first time is almost as long.

And that’s only partly why “a lot of people will tell you that this Army-Navy game is like hosting a Super Bowl, it’s at that magnitude, certainly, at the college level,” said Phil Buttafuoco, executive director of special events for the Kraft Group.

An estimated 50,000-plus attendees headed for the sold-out, 65,878-capacity stadium in Foxborough are coming from out of state, with tickets purchased from all 50 states and a few other countries.

“Ticket demand for this game is greater than any AFC Championship game, greater than Taylor Swift, greater than anybody else we’ve ever seen,” said Jonathan Kraft, president of the Kraft Group.



The teams no longer play for the national championship or are ranked among the top 10. Only four times in the last six decades have both rivals entered the game with winning records, and this season neither does.

And yet when Army’s and Navy’s football squads meet for the 124th time Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, the country still will take notice.

America’s Game, as its participants bill it, has been broadcast nationwide since 1930 and televised since 1945. Tickets have been sold out for months, as they customarily are.

“I don’t think there’s a better rivalry in sports,” said Army coach Jeff Monken. “Every competitor on the field and every one of their classmates sitting in the stands have made a pledge to serve our country. They’re willing to pay the ultimate price for everybody that watches the game. It’s a pretty incredible commitment.”



What goes in to producing ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’? — 10:00 a.m.

The last seven of Matt Garrett’s 19 years at ESPN have been spent as the coordinating producer of some of the network’s most prominent programming, including “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “Monday Night Countdown,” the Masters, and the PGA Championship.

Those gigs gave him a sturdy foundation of knowledge to bring to a role new to him this year — coordinating producer of “College GameDay,” which save for perhaps TNT’s “Inside the NBA” is the most celebrated studio program in sports television.

Yet because of “GameDay’s” distinctive characteristic — the cast and crew hit the road each week to broadcast from a different venue, with this Saturday’s show originating at Gillette Stadium in advance of the 124th Army-Navy game — it’s not something Garrett could have fully been prepared for.



