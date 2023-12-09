scorecardresearch Skip to main content
army-navy game

Photos: Scenes from the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium

By Barry Chin and Danielle Parhizkaran Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Connecticut state police officers watch the Army flyover.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

There’s no tradition like “America’s Game.”

The Army-Navy football rivalry has spanned decades, including two world wars and a number of international conflicts. This year’s game is the 124th meeting between the two service academies.

For the first time, the game is being played in New England. It is just the third time the game has been played outside the mid-Atlantic region.

The Globe is covering the game with live updates and analysis here.

See the best images from the Army-Navy game below.

Army-Navy Game 2023 in photos

Navy Midshipmen begin to line up for the traditional March In.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Army cadet Brandan Spence waves the Army flag during the March On.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Navy cadets sport "Go Navy" signs as they take the field.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The March On involves more than 5,000 cadets and midshipmen and can take over an hour.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
A cheeky sign — "Army ain't ship" — is spotted among the midshipmen.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The full formation of Navy midshipmen.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
Army cadets file through the Gillette Stadium concourse.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
The Army flyover prior to the game.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
The Navy goat spotted on the sidelines.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Army defensive lineman Nathaniel Smith celebrates his sack of Navy quarterback Xavier Arline in the second quarter.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Navy defensive end Mbiti Williams Jr. (left) swats away a ball intended for Army wide receiver Casey Reynolds.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
Army cadets cheer after the Black Knights scored a TD in the first half.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
Army wide receiver Casey Reynolds goes airborne to make a catch.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline scrambles while being pressured by Army defensive lineman Dre Miller.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff