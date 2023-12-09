Photos: Scenes from the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium

There’s no tradition like “America’s Game.”
The Army-Navy football rivalry has spanned decades, including two world wars and a number of international conflicts. This year’s game is the 124th meeting between the two service academies.
For the first time, the game is being played in New England. It is just the third time the game has been played outside the mid-Atlantic region.
The Globe is covering the game with live updates and analysis here.
See the best images from the Army-Navy game below.
Army-Navy Game 2023 in photos